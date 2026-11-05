🚧 Bloomington, MN Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bloomington’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on work, leading crews, or want to build skills through the military. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Quality Collision Group (LaMettry's Collision brand)

Quality Collision Group (LaMettry's Collision brand) Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install paint protection film and window tint on both high-end and everyday vehicles. This role stands out for its strong benefits, paid training, and the chance to grow your skills in a clean, modern collision shop.

Employer: CentiMark Corporation

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple roofing service crews, plan jobs, and handle pre- and post-job inspections for commercial and industrial roofs. This one is appealing if you have 3+ years roofing/construction leadership and want free core medical & dental, 401(k) match, ESOP, and a company vehicle.

Employer: Army Veterinary Corps Recruiting Office MN (U.S. Army)

(U.S. Army) Location: Bloomington, MN (recruiting location)

(recruiting location) Type: Full-time, Active Duty / Reserve / National Guard

Salary: Not listed (military pay & benefits)

Maintain and repair generators and electrical systems that power Army operations. Good fit if you’re 17–42 with a HS diploma/GED, want paid training, nationally recognized certifications, and a long-term skilled trade career path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.