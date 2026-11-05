👔 Bloomington, MN Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Bloomington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, real estate, and technical services. Here are several management roles with strong pay and clear growth paths.

Employer: Michael Page (for a mid-size commercial General Contractor )

Michael Page (for a mid-size commercial ) Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $100,000

Support commercial projects from preconstruction through closeout while learning directly from senior Project Managers. This is a good fit if you have 1–3 years with a GC, want local work, and are eager to move into a full Project Manager role quickly.

Employer: Braun Intertec Corporation

Location: Bloomington, MN (regional role)

(regional role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $182,000

Lead multi-location Construction Materials Testing (CMT) operations with full responsibility for safety, financial performance, labs, fleet, and workforce planning. Ideal for someone with 10+ years progressive leadership in CMT, geotechnical, or lab operations who wants a high-impact regional role with ESOP and strong benefits.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,750 – $115,000

Manage full life-cycle real estate facilities projects—from scope and design through construction and closeout—for a major global firm. Best for candidates with 5+ years of project management experience who can handle budgets, schedules, client communication, and vendor coordination with a high level of independence.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.