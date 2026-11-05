💻 Bloomington, MN IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Bloomington’s tech scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on military tech to high-level IT leadership and cloud security. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the south metro, these are worth a look.

Employer: Army Veterinary Corps Recruiting Office MN

Army Veterinary Corps Recruiting Office MN Location: Bloomington, MN (Army – Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard)

(Army – Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard) Type: Full-time, Entry Level Enlisted

Pay/Bonus: Bonuses up to $13K (military pay/benefits structure)

(military pay/benefits structure) Why it’s interesting: Work on real satellite communication systems that keep Army units connected with secure data, voice, and video. You’ll get 10 weeks of Basic Training + 26 weeks of Advanced Individual Training and access to 57 nationally recognized certifications in electronics, circuits, and satellite tech.

Work on real satellite communication systems that keep Army units connected with secure data, voice, and video. You’ll get and access to in electronics, circuits, and satellite tech. Key requirements: U.S. citizen, 17–42 years old, high school diploma or GED, able to get Secret clearance, meet medical/tattoo and legal standards.

Employer: Donaldson

Location: Bloomington, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,280 – $169,100/year

Why it’s interesting: Senior role owning the bridge between IT and the business for a global manufacturing leader. You’ll shape multi-year IT roadmaps , manage portfolio and demand , and help decide which projects get funded, frozen, or cut.

Senior role owning the bridge between IT and the business for a global manufacturing leader. You’ll shape , manage , and help decide which projects get funded, frozen, or cut. Highlights: Lead IT strategy, governance, and value delivery across business units. Oversee budgets and performance for a global IT portfolio. Strong benefits package including health, 401(k), paid time off, and paid leaves .

Requirements: Bachelor’s in IT/CS/Business (or equivalent mix of experience/education), 5+ years in IT portfolio or BRM-type leadership. Must be legally authorized to work in the U.S. (no sponsorship).

Employer: Oliver Wyman (Marsh McLennan)

(Marsh McLennan) Location: Bloomington, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000/year + performance incentives

Why it’s interesting: DevOps role focused on AWS cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity for aerospace, aviation, defense, rail, and maritime clients. You’ll own IaC, CI/CD, and security hardening in a consulting environment.

DevOps role focused on for aerospace, aviation, defense, rail, and maritime clients. You’ll own IaC, CI/CD, and security hardening in a consulting environment. Highlights: Design and maintain AWS IaC (CDK, CloudFormation, Ansible, or Terraform). Work with EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, ECS, VPC , plus Docker/Kubernetes and CI/CD tools. Drive security: vulnerability scans, audits, IAM, encryption , and compliance (e.g., ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR).

Requirements: Bachelor’s in CS/IT or related, 5+ years in software/cloud/systems, 3+ years DevOps or cloud engineering, strong AWS experience. Must be authorized to work in the U.S. (no sponsorship now or later).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.