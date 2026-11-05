🍽️ Bloomington, MN Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Bloomington’s hospitality scene is busy again, with hotels and senior communities looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like working with guests and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: DoubleTree Bloomington Minneapolis South (Hilton brand franchise)

DoubleTree Bloomington Minneapolis South (Hilton brand franchise) Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly in a busy hotel setting. Great if you enjoy a fast pace, union benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k)), and flexible hours that can include days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Lifespace Communities – Friendship Village of Bloomington

Location: Bloomington, MN (8100 Highwood Drive)

(8100 Highwood Drive) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.10–$22.90+ per hour (based on experience)

Lead the dining room team at a senior living community—greet residents, coordinate seating, take orders, and help train and support other servers. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of experience, like steady hours, and want a role with leadership responsibilities.

Employer: DoubleTree Bloomington Minneapolis South (Hilton brand franchise)

DoubleTree Bloomington Minneapolis South (Hilton brand franchise) Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals and drinks in the hotel restaurant while keeping the dining room clean and welcoming. Ideal if you enjoy guest interaction, can work weekends and holidays, and like the idea of union-backed health, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Bloomington tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.