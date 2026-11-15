Bloomington has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you’ve got a CDL and like staying busy on the road.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive regional and long-haul routes hauling freight, keeping detailed logs, and staying in close touch with dispatch. Good fit if you have a CDL-A, a clean safety record, and are comfortable with modern logistics tech.

Employer: Indiana University Bloomington – Facility Operations

Location: Bloomington, IN (on campus, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.24/hour

Drive dump, flatbed, pickup, and other trucks around IU’s campus moving supplies, equipment, and materials, plus some grounds and snow work. Requires CDL (CDL-B or chauffeur level), DOT physical, and comes with strong IU benefits like health insurance, retirement, tuition help, and generous time off.

Employer: Indiana University Bloomington – Campus Bus

Location: Bloomington, IN (on campus, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.09/hour

Operate IU’s campus buses on set routes, focusing on safe driving and friendly service for students and staff. Needs CDL-B with passenger and air brake endorsements, plus you’ll get access to IU’s full benefits package and steady campus-based work.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—CDL roles in town tend to fill fast. Click through, check the requirements, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.