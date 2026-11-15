Bloomington has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each pup below has a unique story and is looking for the right match to love and care for them.

Breed: Great Dane (courtesy listing)

Great Dane (courtesy listing) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Contact: Bloomington Animal Shelter (courtesy listing)

(courtesy listing) Phone: (812) 349-3492

What we know about Bella:

Loves kids and is very protective of them

and is very protective of them Does well with cats and even small animals like ferrets

and even like ferrets Generally good with other animals

May have issues living with other female dogs in the same home

in the same home Described as a “biggest sweetheart”

Bella is listed as a courtesy posting, which means she is not housed at the shelter and you’ll work directly with her current guardian to learn more and arrange a meeting.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd / Husky mix (courtesy listing)

German Shepherd / Husky mix (courtesy listing) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Contact: Bloomington Animal Shelter (courtesy listing)

(courtesy listing) Phone: (812) 349-3492

What we know about Buddy:

Potty trained

Can live with other dogs, but they need to be babies/very young when first meeting him

when first meeting him Likes cats

Good with children

Will bark at new people at first, then warms up once they pet him

Buddy is also a courtesy listing, so he is not at the shelter building. You’ll coordinate directly with his guardian for visits and more details.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever (courtesy listing)

Labrador Retriever (courtesy listing) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Contact: Bloomington Animal Shelter (courtesy listing)

(courtesy listing) Phone: (812) 349-3492

What we know about Evelyn Rose:

Recently given to her current guardian

Used to living with two other dogs

Has lived with older children

Does not do well with young kids , which is why she was rehomed

, which is why she was rehomed Very food motivated and eager to work for treats

Evelyn Rose is another courtesy listing, so she is not at the shelter. Her guardian can share more about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Evelyn Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Contact: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

What we know about Scuba Steve:

Fun, playful 8‑month‑old pup

Looking for a co‑pilot, cuddle buddy, and treat‑tester

Loves to play and “dive” into new adventures

and “dive” into new adventures Enjoys both exploring and lounging on the couch

and Promises to be a loyal companion

Scuba Steve sounds like a great match for an active home that also enjoys snuggle time.

👉 Meet Scuba Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bloomington, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick share or phone call could be the step that helps them find a loving family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.