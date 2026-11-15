Bloomington has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few who are ready (or almost ready) to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Deangelo is a young Domestic Shorthair boy waiting at Bloomington Animal Shelter for his new family. His adoption fee helps cover his basic care and vetting through the shelter.

👉 Meet Deangelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Les Bottines is an adult Domestic Shorthair girl looking for a calm, loving home. She’s available through Bloomington Animal Shelter, and her adoption fee supports the shelter’s work with local animals.

👉 Meet Les Bottines and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Ragdoll

Ragdoll Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $90 (set by guardian)

(set by guardian) Listing type: Courtesy Listing — not housed at the shelter

Good with: Kids, other pets; has mostly lived with another cat and tolerates dogs

Kids, other pets; has mostly lived with another cat and Contact (owner): jonbradbury86@gmail.com

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter (courtesy only)

Shelter phone: (812) 349-3492

Priscilla is a beautiful adult Ragdoll listed as a Courtesy Listing. She is not at the shelter. She’s used to living with another cat and does fine around dogs. If you’re interested in Priscilla, please contact her guardian directly by email.

👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bloomington area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Bloomington Animal Shelter at (812) 349-3492 or email Priscilla’s guardian directly. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.