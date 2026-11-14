Bloomington’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, especially for hands-on roles that like problem-solving and staying active on the job.

Here are a few solid openings worth a look:

Employer: PHOENIX / Phoenix Closures

PHOENIX / Phoenix Closures Location: Bloomington, IN

Bloomington, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and troubleshoot production and lining equipment, keep machines clean, and help keep quality on track. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, basic computer and math skills, and like working with tools and machinery on your feet.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Location: Bloomington, IN

Bloomington, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.05/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:30am–6:00pm

Service and repair Coke fountains, coolers, and vending equipment while keeping detailed records and parts organized. This role pays well for tech skills, offers health benefits and paid time off, and is great if you have electrical or refrigeration experience and can lift 50 lbs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Bloomington.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.