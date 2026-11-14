Bloomington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level relationship roles to high-travel medical device sales. Here are a few solid picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Great West, An Old Republic Company

Great West, An Old Republic Company Location: Bloomington, IN (optional hybrid : 3 days office / 2 days remote)

(optional : 3 days office / 2 days remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you build a book of business in commercial trucking, work closely with agents, and learn underwriting through 1:1 mentoring, classroom training, and self-study. Good fit if you like sales, relationship-building, and some autonomy plus a strong benefits package and hybrid schedule.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales role with a national infrastructure supplier, handling quotes, orders, and account management while looking for upsell opportunities. Ideal if you enjoy customer contact, problem-solving, and fast-paced work, with access to 401(k), tuition help, and ongoing training.

Employer: Smith+Nephew

Location: Bloomington, IN (covers multi-state region; ~90% travel )

(covers multi-state region; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 base + commissions

Senior medical device sales role driving adoption of a new spatial surgery platform (TESSA)—from market development and surgeon training to pipeline and revenue growth. Best for someone with 5+ years of orthopedic device sales, strong clinical presence, and who’s comfortable with heavy travel and high earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—momentum matters more than perfection.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.