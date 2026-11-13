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Indiana
IU research targets housing costs in Southern Indiana
9 days ago
Indiana University researcher Melissa Fry, director of the Applied Research and Education Center at IU Southeast and professor of sociology, is studying growing housing affordability problems in Southern Indiana and is working with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana on a strategic plan to expand affordable housing options in the region. Learn more about their affordable housing work: More information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Indiana University
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