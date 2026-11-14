Bloomington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to high-paid clinical roles. If you’re in medical or mental health work, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Travel assignment, 48 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts , 13 weeks

Travel assignment, , , Pay: Estimated $2,672 per week

This ER RN travel role is built for nurses who want high pay, adventure, and flexibility. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel pay, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Tutera Senior Living and Health Care

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Non-medical caregiving role helping seniors with daily support, driving, light IT, and paperwork. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, love working with seniors, and want benefits, PTO, tuition help, and growth through “Tutera University.”

Employer: Optima Dermatology

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Top-tier compensation, collections structure, sign-on bonus, 100% covered health insurance

BC/BE dermatologist role in a physician-led, patient-first practice. You’ll get strong MA support, advanced analytics, efficient EMR, and autonomy to build a thriving derm practice.

Employer: Aura Health

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide full-spectrum primary and urgent care in rural community clinics—acute visits, chronic disease management, and preventive care. Great if you’re an FNP who likes fast-paced, team-based work and serving all ages.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,564–$69,846/year, $22.39–$33.58/hour, $26.86–$40.30 per visit point

Home health LPN role providing skilled nursing in patients’ homes under RN supervision—vitals, meds, teaching, and procedures. Comes with comprehensive benefits, 401(k), stock purchase options, and growth paths within a large national system.

Employer: HealthCare Support (for a national pharmacy employer)

Location: Bloomington, IN (multiple community sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $56.49–$65.29/hour + $20,000 sign-on bonus

Float pharmacist role covering multiple community pharmacies with flexible 5x8 or 4x10 schedules. Strong package with 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, tuition help, and lower pharmacist-to-tech ratios so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Monroe Hospital

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, ~8a–4p)

Pay: Competitive with production bonus, sign-on bonus, and relocation

Outpatient-only primary care with light call, flexible schedule, and great quality of life. Hospital-employed with no-cost health insurance for providers, 401(k), CME allowance, malpractice with tail, and support from APPs in a multi-specialty group.

Employer: Centerstone

Location: Bloomington, IN, US

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

(part-time also available) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on behavioral health role leading groups, documenting behaviors, and supporting daily living skills. Requires associate degree or equivalent experience and offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, holidays, and continuing education at a major nonprofit.

Employer: Marathon Health

Location: Bloomington, IN, US

Type: Full-time (32 hours/week) with PTO & benefits

Pay: $92,000–$120,000/year

Clinic role with smaller patient panels, 20–60 minute visits, and a focus on prevention and outcomes (not volume). Includes non-RVU-based pay, CME, license/DEA/malpractice coverage, and health benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start.

Employer: Rise Autism Therapy Services

Location: Bloomington, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$100,000/year

BCBA-owned clinic with 6–8 child caseloads, 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays, and strong healthcare benefits. Great if you want a small, locally owned ABA setting with active BCBA leadership and a focus on work–life balance.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.