Bloomington’s schools and universities are already hiring for future years, from K–12 classrooms to IU faculty roles. If you’re planning your next move, these openings give you time to get your materials ready.

Employer: Indiana University School of Social Work

Indiana University School of Social Work Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time, Tenure-track or Tenured (10-month)

Best consideration: Apply by November 20, 2026

Start date: August 1, 2027

This role is for an assistant or associate professor with a doctoral degree in social work, teaching both undergraduate and graduate students, building a funded research program, and serving on committees. All areas of scholarly interest are welcome, and there’s strong emphasis on scholarship, funded research, and teaching.

Employer: Indiana University – Jacobs School of Music

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time, Tenured or Tenure-track

Deadline for full consideration: September 26, 2026

Start date: August 1, 2027

This position is in general/orchestral percussion and timpani, with possible drum set and/or world percussion. You’ll teach studio lessons, coach chamber music, and help with auditions, recruitment, and committees. A master’s degree (or equivalent professional experience) and a strong national/international reputation as a performer and teacher are required.

Employer: Kev’s Gym

Location: Bloomington, IN (local senior communities)

Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $35–$60 per class (45–60 minutes) / listed as $45–$60 per hour

This is a flexible gig leading Zumba and other senior fitness classes at retirement and assisted living communities. Kev’s Gym handles marketing and scheduling so you can focus on teaching; ideal if you have a fitness certification and enjoy working with older adults.

Employer: Lighthouse Christian Academy

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Paid time off, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, professional development assistance

LCA is seeking a Christ-centered elementary teacher who loves kids and strong instruction. You’ll teach Indiana Academic Standards, use data (like DIBELS and screeners), and integrate a biblical worldview while building close relationships with students and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Bloomington’s education scene keeps growing, and roles like these often lead to more local openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.