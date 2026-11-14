Bloomington’s retail scene is busy right now—especially around campus and the main shopping corridors. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cellular Sales

Cellular Sales Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: First-year potential $50,000–$65,000+/year (commission)

This is a high-earning, commission-heavy role selling Verizon wireless plans and devices. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love tech, and want strong benefits, training, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Bloomington, IN 47401

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Stock shelves, set up displays, and tidy product sections for big-name brands across local stores. Great if you like working on your own, using your phone for quick reports, and want a steady, low-stress side job.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Bloomington, IN (also serves Martinsville, IN)

(also serves Martinsville, IN) Type: Full-time, Regular Field Sales

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

Keep Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! and more fully stocked and well-displayed in grocery stores. Comes with strong benefits (401k, bonus eligibility, medical, paid vacation/holidays) and is ideal if you’re active, organized, and okay driving your own car between stores.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: On-site at Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time

Help fans gear up on game days—run the register, restock IU merch, and keep the shop looking sharp. Best for someone who loves sports, can work most football and basketball home games, and doesn’t mind long shifts on their feet.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time (lead role)

Step into a leadership spot overseeing team store staff, inventory, and cash handling. Good next step if you have 3+ years retail experience, want to supervise others, and like the energy of college sports events.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time (some locations may offer full-time)

Work the register, keep the store and lot clean, and help customers at a busy convenience store. Weekly pay, free soda or coffee on shift, and promotion opportunities make this solid if you don’t mind hard work and mixed indoor/outdoor tasks.

Employer: Bridgestone / Firestone Complete Auto Care

Location: Bloomington, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.65–$24.46/hour

Hybrid role where you help customers at the counter and do basic auto services like oil changes and tires. Strong benefits from day 1, paid training, and a clear path to grow in automotive retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for nearby roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.