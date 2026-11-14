Bloomington has several wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are a few pups you can meet or inquire about today.

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Listing: Bloomington Animal Shelter (Courtesy Listing)

Phone: (812) 349-3492

About Bella:

Bella is described as an absolute sweetheart. She’s a mellow girl but still active for her age. She’s good with humans of all ages (0–99) and good with most dogs. She isn’t very playful with people, but she loves attention and pets. Bella is not good with cats or small animals, and she can get excited around other dogs, but she is not aggressive.

Bella is a Courtesy Listing and is not housed at the shelter. Potential adopters will communicate directly with her current guardian, and the City of Bloomington Animal Care & Control accepts no responsibility for this pet.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Listing: Bloomington Animal Shelter (Courtesy Listing)

Phone: (812) 349-3492

About Koda:

Koda is a sweet boy who has been his family’s “alarm system” for years. He is good with babies, kids, adults, and the elderly. At about 90 pounds and very muscular, he’ll do best with someone who can comfortably handle a large dog. He will bark at strangers but settles down once he knows they’re okay.

Koda is a Courtesy Listing and is not housed at the shelter. Potential adopters will work directly with his guardian, and the City of Bloomington Animal Care & Control accepts no responsibility for this pet.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Australian Shepherd / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

About Roxy:

Roxy is new to the shelter, and the staff are still getting to know her. If you’re interested, the best way to learn about her personality is to stop by the shelter and meet her in person.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie / Coonhound mix

Collie / Coonhound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

About Shady:

Shady is also new to the shelter, and everyone is still learning about him. If you’d like to see if he’s a match for your home, you’re encouraged to visit the shelter and spend some time with him.

👉 Meet Shady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bloomington, IN, please consider visiting Bloomington Animal Shelter or reaching out about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.