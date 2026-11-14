Bloomington has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Bloomington Animal Shelter and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Blue Boy is a young male kitty with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Blue Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Hutch is an adult male cat, a good choice if you want a kitty who is past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly.

👉 Meet Hutch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Jimmy has a medium-length coat and is still a young cat, a nice mix of playful and growing up.

👉 Meet Jimmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Midnight is a young female cat who would love a safe, warm place to call home.

👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Nala G is another young female kitty hoping for a loving family and a sunny window to nap in.

👉 Meet Nala G and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Riccardo is a baby longhaired kitten, perfect for someone ready for all the fun (and responsibility) that comes with a young kitten.

👉 Meet Riccardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the Bloomington Animal Shelter or calling (812) 349-3492 to ask about these sweet cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.