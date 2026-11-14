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🐱 Sweet Bloomington Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Bloomington has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Bloomington Animal Shelter and are looking for someone to love.
Blue Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Blue Boy is a young male kitty with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Blue Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hutch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Hutch is an adult male cat, a good choice if you want a kitty who is past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly.
👉 Meet Hutch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jimmy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Jimmy has a medium-length coat and is still a young cat, a nice mix of playful and growing up.
👉 Meet Jimmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Midnight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Midnight is a young female cat who would love a safe, warm place to call home.
👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nala G
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Nala G is another young female kitty hoping for a loving family and a sunny window to nap in.
👉 Meet Nala G and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Riccardo
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Riccardo is a baby longhaired kitten, perfect for someone ready for all the fun (and responsibility) that comes with a young kitten.
👉 Meet Riccardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the Bloomington Animal Shelter or calling (812) 349-3492 to ask about these sweet cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.