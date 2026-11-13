Bloomington’s roads are busy and hiring is steady, especially around Indiana University and major service shops. If you like being behind the wheel or working around vehicles, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Indiana University

Indiana University Location: Bloomington, IN (IU Bloomington campus)

(IU Bloomington campus) Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $22.11 – $23.55 per hour

Drive a semi tractor–trailer around campus, loading and delivering goods to multiple IU locations. Great fit if you have a Class A CDL, 2+ years of truck driving, and want steady hours plus strong IU benefits (health, retirement, tuition help, paid holidays, and more).

Employer: Indiana University

Indiana University Location: Bloomington, IN (IU Bloomington campus)

(IU Bloomington campus) Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $23.09 per hour

Operate IU’s campus buses on fixed routes, moving students and staff around one of the country’s top college towns. You’ll need a CDL-B with passenger and air brake endorsements and 1 year of public transit driving, and in return you get union-style stability and full IU benefits.

Employer: Indiana University – Facility Operations

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $24.24 per hour

Drive dump, flatbed, pickup, and other trucks to move materials, equipment, and even snow (plow work) around campus. Requires a CDL (CDL-B or chauffeur level), DOT physical, and at least 1 year of driving experience, with the same strong IU benefits package.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Bloomington, IN area (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in area (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ annually (team owner operators)

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events across North America. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, plus fuel price support, paid tolls, and insurance coverage while under dispatch. Passport and 2+ years CDL-A experience required.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Bloomington, IN area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly + weekly bonuses up to $800 total during intro period

Hands-on shop role installing, rotating, and repairing tires at a busy Pep Boys / Mavis location. No experience needed—you get paid training, weekly performance incentives, and benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, and paid time off if you’re 18+ and can work 5 days a week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the schedule or benefits make it worth it. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady work around wheels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.