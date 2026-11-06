🏥 Several Bloomington Healthcare Roles, Flexible Schedules Available

Bloomington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with rehab hospitals and home care agencies all hiring. If you’re a nurse or caregiver, there are solid options here for both hospital and in‑home work.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This RN role is in a modern inpatient rehab hospital serving patients after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and complex ortho cases. You’ll work with a full rehab team, have access to advanced therapy tech, and get benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO from day one, and career ladder bonuses.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital

Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another full-time RN opening in a Bloomington inpatient rehab setting, focused on helping patients regain independence after serious illness or injury. Expect a team-based environment, shift differentials, and support for professional growth like preceptor bonuses and supervisor training.

Employer: Central Park Rehabilitation Hospital

Central Park Rehabilitation Hospital Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time RN position in a rehab hospital with individualized care plans and strong outcomes. Ideal if you like complex cases, close work with therapists and physicians, and a benefits package that includes multiple medical plan options, disability coverage, and wellness programs.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time (schedules can range up to full-time depending on client needs)

(schedules can range up to full-time depending on client needs) Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience, schedule, and client)

In-home CNA-style caregiving focused on companionship and daily living help in clients’ homes. Perks include weekly pay, paid orientation, flexible scheduling, travel reimbursement between visits, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (base range with potential increases)

Support seniors at home with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. Good fit if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, and the chance to build steady one-on-one relationships with clients.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time (day, evening, overnight, weekend, PRN)

(day, evening, overnight, weekend, PRN) Salary: Not listed (pay can increase with certifications and shift incentives)

This role is all about flexibility: pick from many shift options while helping clients with daily tasks, mobility, and companionship. Great if you need a schedule that works around school, another job, or family.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home support specifically for veteran clients, offering daily living help and emotional support. Ideal if you have a heart for serving veterans and want weekly pay, flexible hours, and quick start dates.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time (overnight focus)

(overnight focus) Salary: Not listed

Overnight in-home caregiving for clients who need support and safety during the night. Good match if you’re a night owl and want quieter shifts with weekly pay and schedule flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are hiring for multiple shifts and can often work around your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.