🛒 Bloomington Retail Jobs with Multiple $15–$28/hr Openings

Bloomington’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from fashion to tech to auto care. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Bloomington, IN (College Mall)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.22 – $22.39/hour (non-exempt, hourly)

Lead a department, support sales goals, and coach your team while keeping the floor looking sharp and on-trend. Comes with 25% staff discount, global growth opportunities, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and wellness/family support programs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1991

Location: 3313 W State Rd 45, Bloomington, IN 47403

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr) & incentives

Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Help customers with their vehicle service needs while they shop, and learn the auto care side of the business. Role includes performance incentives, health/vision/dental, 401(k) + stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education).

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

Be the friendly face helping customers pick the right tech, from demos to checkout and curbside pickup. Offers employee discount, competitive pay, retirement resources, well-being support, and PTO based on status and tenure.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 4405 E 3rd St, Bloomington, IN 47401

Type: Full-time (Days & Evenings)

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)

Fast-paced c-store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking good. Perks include weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedules, and paid training.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.