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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Bloomington
Bloomington has some wonderful cats waiting for a cozy home and a person to love. All of these kitties are at the Bloomington Animal Shelter and hoping their next move is into your heart.
Blair
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Soft, fluffy, and still a baby, Blair is a longhaired kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Enid
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Enid is a young shorthair cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Enid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JoJo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
JoJo is a young kitty who’s ready to settle into a home of her own and bond with her new family.
👉 Meet JoJo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Lucy is a young shorthair cat looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maize
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Tiny Maize is a baby shorthair kitten who still has lots to learn and is ready to grow up with a loving family.
👉 Meet Maize and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meeko
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Meeko is a young longhaired boy with a soft coat and lots of potential to be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Meeko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Onyx Stone
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Onyx Stone is an adult shorthair cat, a great choice if you’d like a cat who’s a bit more settled than a kitten.
👉 Meet Onyx Stone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pico
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Pico is a young male cat who’s ready to move from shelter life into a real home.
👉 Meet Pico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pillbug Jones
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
With a name you won’t forget, Pillbug Jones is a baby kitten looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Pillbug Jones and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saber
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Saber is a senior cat who would love a soft bed, gentle company, and a quiet place to enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Saber and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salsa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Salsa is a young shorthair girl ready to bring some extra life and love into her new home.
👉 Meet Salsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Serena
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Fluffy baby Serena is a longhaired kitten who’s ready to trade the shelter for a loving home.
👉 Meet Serena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeusette
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 349-3492
Zeusette is a young shorthair cat looking for a forever family to call her own.
👉 Meet Zeusette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Bloomington Animal Shelter or calling (812) 349-3492 to ask about any of these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.