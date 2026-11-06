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Bloomington

🐱 Playful, Sweet & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Bloomington

8 days ago

Bloomington has some wonderful cats waiting for a cozy home and a person to love. All of these kitties are at the Bloomington Animal Shelter and hoping their next move is into your heart.

Blair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWol2_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Soft, fluffy, and still a baby, Blair is a longhaired kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Enid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jDou_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Enid is a young shorthair cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Enid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

JoJo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVxJY_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

JoJo is a young kitty who’s ready to settle into a home of her own and bond with her new family.
👉 Meet JoJo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lucy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqWgo_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Lucy is a young shorthair cat looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Maize

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzFzK_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Tiny Maize is a baby shorthair kitten who still has lots to learn and is ready to grow up with a loving family.
👉 Meet Maize and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Meeko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfPYl_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Meeko is a young longhaired boy with a soft coat and lots of potential to be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Meeko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Onyx Stone

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Onyx Stone is an adult shorthair cat, a great choice if you’d like a cat who’s a bit more settled than a kitten.
👉 Meet Onyx Stone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhKNw_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Pico is a young male cat who’s ready to move from shelter life into a real home.
👉 Meet Pico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pillbug Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWrbx_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

With a name you won’t forget, Pillbug Jones is a baby kitten looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Pillbug Jones and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Saber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfUr8_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Saber is a senior cat who would love a soft bed, gentle company, and a quiet place to enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Saber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Salsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqOsX_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Salsa is a young shorthair girl ready to bring some extra life and love into her new home.
👉 Meet Salsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Serena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8jXH_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Fluffy baby Serena is a longhaired kitten who’s ready to trade the shelter for a loving home.
👉 Meet Serena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Zeusette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIO4y_1GoQUS9u00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $90
  • Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 349-3492

Zeusette is a young shorthair cat looking for a forever family to call her own.
👉 Meet Zeusette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Bloomington Animal Shelter or calling (812) 349-3492 to ask about any of these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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