🐱 Playful, Sweet & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Bloomington

Bloomington has some wonderful cats waiting for a cozy home and a person to love. All of these kitties are at the Bloomington Animal Shelter and hoping their next move is into your heart.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Soft, fluffy, and still a baby, Blair is a longhaired kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Enid is a young shorthair cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Enid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

JoJo is a young kitty who’s ready to settle into a home of her own and bond with her new family.

👉 Meet JoJo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Lucy is a young shorthair cat looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Tiny Maize is a baby shorthair kitten who still has lots to learn and is ready to grow up with a loving family.

👉 Meet Maize and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Meeko is a young longhaired boy with a soft coat and lots of potential to be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Meeko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Onyx Stone is an adult shorthair cat, a great choice if you’d like a cat who’s a bit more settled than a kitten.

👉 Meet Onyx Stone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Pico is a young male cat who’s ready to move from shelter life into a real home.

👉 Meet Pico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

With a name you won’t forget, Pillbug Jones is a baby kitten looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Pillbug Jones and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Saber is a senior cat who would love a soft bed, gentle company, and a quiet place to enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Saber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Salsa is a young shorthair girl ready to bring some extra life and love into her new home.

👉 Meet Salsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Fluffy baby Serena is a longhaired kitten who’s ready to trade the shelter for a loving home.

👉 Meet Serena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Zeusette is a young shorthair cat looking for a forever family to call her own.

👉 Meet Zeusette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Bloomington Animal Shelter or calling (812) 349-3492 to ask about any of these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.