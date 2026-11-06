🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bloomington

Bloomington has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready (or almost ready) for adoption.

Breed: Pomeranian

Pomeranian Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

French Vanilla is new to the shelter, so staff are still getting to know him. If you’re interested in a small companion dog, stop by and see if this fluffy guy is a match for you. The shelter can share more about his personality when you visit.

👉 Meet French Vanilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bloomington Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 349-3492

Remy is also new to the shelter, and everyone is still learning about her. As a young hound mix, she may be a good fit for an active home that can give her time, training, and love. The best way to get to know her is to visit in person.

👉 Meet Remy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pitsky (Pit Bull / Husky mix)

Pitsky (Pit Bull / Husky mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bloomington, IN)

Blu is a very loving dog whose family can no longer keep him due to work travel. His current owner says he is great to be around and has been very well loved. Blu is looking for a home that has the time and attention he deserves.

👉 Meet Blu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Shepherd

English Shepherd Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $100 (check with owner)

(check with owner) Listing: Courtesy listing via Bloomington Animal Shelter

Note: Duke is not housed at the shelter.

Duke is an indoor/outdoor English Shepherd who enjoys having a fenced yard to run in. He is listed as a courtesy posting, so the shelter is not responsible for his care or placement. If you’re interested in Duke, please contact his guardian directly.

Owner contact (text only): 812-325-0507

👉 Meet Duke and contact his owner through adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Bloomington pups. Call the shelter or private owners, ask questions, and set up a visit to see who might be the right fit for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.