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Sports

IU supports State of Sport event in Indianapolis

4 days ago
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Indiana University supported the Indiana Sports Corp State of Sport event, which honors sports talent, new ideas, and leaders who help make Indianapolis strong in sports and other fields. More information: https://t.co/bFLuRGcjAZ

This content is adapted from materials provided by IndianaUniv

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