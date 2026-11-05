undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports
IU supports State of Sport event in Indianapolis
4 days ago
Indiana University supported the Indiana Sports Corp State of Sport event, which honors sports talent, new ideas, and leaders who help make Indianapolis strong in sports and other fields. More information: https://t.co/bFLuRGcjAZ
This content is adapted from materials provided by IndianaUniv
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.