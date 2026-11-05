🌿 Bloomington, IN Jobs: Multiple Animal & Forestry Roles Hiring

Bloomington has some solid openings right now if you like working outdoors or with animals. These roles are hands-on, local, and all in-person.

Employer: City of Bloomington – Parks & Recreation

City of Bloomington – Parks & Recreation Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Temporary, full-time (up to 9 months)

Pay: From $16.86/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30am–3:30pm, some weekends for emergencies

Help care for Bloomington’s trees in parks, cemeteries, and along streets—planting, pruning, and removing trees, plus running equipment like chippers and water trucks. This is a good fit if you’re strong, like outdoor work in all weather, and have a valid driver’s license; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: People and Animal Learning Services (PALS)

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $21.00–$24.00/hour (approx.)

Benefits: Healthcare benefits included

Lead daily horse care and teach adaptive riding lessons at a nonprofit that connects people and horses for wellness. Ideal if you’re a PATH Intl. CTRI or CHA IRD with strong horse-management skills and you’re comfortable working early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Monroe County Government – Sheriff’s Office

Location: Bloomington, IN 47404

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $43,314/year (about $21.33/hour+ )

(about ) Benefits: Pension, health/dental/vision, paid leave, parental leave, free clinic, life insurance & more

Respond to calls about stray, lost, or mistreated animals, patrol county roads, rescue injured animals, and enforce animal laws. You’ll need to be 21+, have a high school diploma or GED, valid driver’s license, and be able to handle on-call emergencies; resumes are accepted until two positions are filled.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—apply soon and share this with a friend who loves animals or the outdoors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.