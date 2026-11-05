🚌 Bloomington, IN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities

Bloomington has some solid driving gigs right now, from seasonal delivery to high-earning OTR work. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your experience level.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around town in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly daytime hours. Great if you want short-term work with weekly pay and no prior delivery experience required.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Bloomington, IN (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, and a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked. Best for experienced OTR owner operators with at least 2 years’ experience and a passport.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

Location: Bloomington, IN

Type: Full-time, OTR with paid mentor program

Pay: Estimated $1,600–$1,800 per week after training

Perfect if you just got your Class A CDL and want real experience with support. You’ll do 4–6 weeks paid mentor training, then move into your own truck with weekly pay and full benefits after training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby. Don’t wait too long; driving jobs tend to fill fast once word gets around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.