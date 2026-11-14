Bloomington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and pharmacy roles are in demand. If you like helping patients and keeping meds safe and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3459

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2225 W Market St, Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $20.50 – $33.50/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

This role is all about supporting the pharmacy team: entering and processing prescriptions, helping customers with questions, and keeping things running smoothly. Walmart offers a wide benefits package plus tuition-paid education (Live Better U) for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19.75 – $27.50/hour (actual offer depends on experience and other factors)

Lead-level tech role where you help with prescriptions, coach other techs and cashiers, manage inventory, and support clinical services. Good fit if you already have PTCB or ExCPT, at least 1 year of tech experience, and want more responsibility in a busy retail pharmacy.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-Time (Salaried)

Pay: $61.40 – $72.24/hour (based on experience, skills, and internal equity)

Hospital-based role focused on reviewing prescriptions, managing drug therapy, and working closely with doctors and nurses to support patient care. Ideal if you’re a licensed pharmacist with hospital experience and want a clinical setting with a strong total rewards and benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.