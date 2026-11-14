Bloomington has some solid building and cleaning roles right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Hermes Management (Starcrest / CRDN partner)

Hermes Management (Starcrest / CRDN partner) Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $45,000–$55,000 per year

Lead textile restoration jobs from start to finish, manage a small team of 2–4 people, and be the main contact for insurance-related cleaning projects. Great fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want paid training, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Lutheran Life Communities – Luther Oaks

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time, days (8am–4pm, every other weekend)

Pay: $16–$17 per hour

Keep resident apartments and common areas clean in a friendly senior living community—no experience needed. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, tuition help, Daily Pay, and they say you’ll hear back within 48 hours of applying.

Employer: Lutheran Life Communities – Luther Oaks

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 8am–4pm, rotating weekends/holidays)

Pay: $16–$18 per hour

Focus on floor care—stripping, waxing, buffing—and overall cleanliness in a skilled nursing setting. Good match if you know floor equipment and want steady hours, benefits, PTO, Daily Pay, and a quick hiring process.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.