IL Corn is honoring Joe Hampton, one of 15 farmers on the original IL Corn Marketing Board, for key work that helped Illinois agriculture. Hampton helped open export markets in Japan, served on the task force that led to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and later led the Illinois Department of Agriculture, always aiming to give Illinois corn “a future for our children.” Decades later, Illinois farmers are still seeing benefits from the groundwork he helped build. Read more: https://www.ilcorn.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by IL Corn