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Bloomington
🛒 Bloomington, IL Retail & Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Bloomington’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from pizza shops to big brands and corporate offices. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s (1514 W Market St)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll take phone orders, make pizzas, handle cash/credit, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying on your feet, and working with a tight team.
T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – N Veterans Pkwy
- Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Type: Full-time (or 20+ hrs/week)
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay + uncapped commission (exact rate not listed)
Help customers find the right phones, plans, and accessories while learning sales skills that can lead to a Mobile Expert promotion. Comes with commission, bonuses, health benefits, stock ownership, and a discounted T‑Mobile plan.
Emerging Store Manager
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year
Lead the front end of the store, supervise staff, handle scheduling, cash, inventory, and support the pharmacy. Great step if you have leadership experience and want a clear path into a full Store Manager role.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15 – $19/hour
Run the register, help customers on the sales floor, stock shelves, and keep displays looking good. Includes health, dental, vision (with 30-hr week), PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and training programs.
AE – Stock Associate – Evening (Off-Hours)
- Employer: American Eagle Outfitters
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work mostly in the stockroom processing shipments, organizing product, and getting items onto the floor, with some help on the sales floor as needed. Good if you like evening/early shifts, staying organized, and a 40% AE/Aerie discount.
AE – Merchandise Leader (Part-Time)
- Employer: American Eagle Outfitters
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Merchandising Team Leader with Floorsets, visual displays, and replenishment so the store always looks on-brand and guest-ready. Nice fit if you love styling outfits, have retail experience, and want leadership responsibility without full-time hours.
Claim Specialist – Auto/Property (Hybrid)
- Employer: State Farm
- Location: Bloomington, IL (Hybrid: office + work from home)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,089.65 – $71,710/year + up to 15% bonus
Handle auto and property insurance claims by investigating, evaluating, and settling cases over phone and digital channels. Comes with strong benefits, paid training, tuition help, generous time off, and 401(k) with up to 7% company contribution.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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