Bloomington’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from pizza shops to big brands and corporate offices. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll take phone orders, make pizzas, handle cash/credit, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying on your feet, and working with a tight team.

Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time (or 20+ hrs/week)

Salary: Competitive hourly pay + uncapped commission (exact rate not listed)

Help customers find the right phones, plans, and accessories while learning sales skills that can lead to a Mobile Expert promotion. Comes with commission, bonuses, health benefits, stock ownership, and a discounted T‑Mobile plan.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Lead the front end of the store, supervise staff, handle scheduling, cash, inventory, and support the pharmacy. Great step if you have leadership experience and want a clear path into a full Store Manager role.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Run the register, help customers on the sales floor, stock shelves, and keep displays looking good. Includes health, dental, vision (with 30-hr week), PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and training programs.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work mostly in the stockroom processing shipments, organizing product, and getting items onto the floor, with some help on the sales floor as needed. Good if you like evening/early shifts, staying organized, and a 40% AE/Aerie discount.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Merchandising Team Leader with Floorsets, visual displays, and replenishment so the store always looks on-brand and guest-ready. Nice fit if you love styling outfits, have retail experience, and want leadership responsibility without full-time hours.

Employer: State Farm

Location: Bloomington, IL (Hybrid: office + work from home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,089.65 – $71,710/year + up to 15% bonus

Handle auto and property insurance claims by investigating, evaluating, and settling cases over phone and digital channels. Comes with strong benefits, paid training, tuition help, generous time off, and 401(k) with up to 7% company contribution.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.