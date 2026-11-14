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🚧 Bloomington, IL Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
Bloomington’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned engineer or just building your skills. Here are a few strong picks hiring in construction and skilled trades.
Operations - Senior Engineer
- Employer: Holder Construction
- Location: Bloomington, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes annual bonus and full benefits)
Lead major construction work for a top national contractor. You’ll manage trade partners, costs, and schedules, and mentor junior staff—good fit if you have a construction/engineering degree or 3+ years’ experience and want clear career growth.
Dock and Door Service Technician
- Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$28/hour + overtime potential
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement
Hands-on field role working on dock and door equipment—great for auto, diesel, aircraft, or forklift techs. You’ll get a company vehicle, steady 40 hours (mostly 1st shift), strong training, and room to move up.
Electrical Apprentice (Electrical Trainee)
- Employer: Sunrun
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Type: Full-time field role
- Pay: $26.40–$35.21/hour
Entry into solar and clean energy, helping licensed electricians with residential solar installs. You’ll work on roofs, learn NEC/code, and can grow through Sunrun’s Power+ training program if you already have some electrical experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.