Bloomington’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned engineer or just building your skills. Here are a few strong picks hiring in construction and skilled trades.

Employer: Holder Construction

Holder Construction Location: Bloomington, IL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes annual bonus and full benefits)

Lead major construction work for a top national contractor. You’ll manage trade partners, costs, and schedules, and mentor junior staff—good fit if you have a construction/engineering degree or 3+ years’ experience and want clear career growth.

Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown Equipment Corporation Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$28/hour + overtime potential

+ overtime potential Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement

Hands-on field role working on dock and door equipment—great for auto, diesel, aircraft, or forklift techs. You’ll get a company vehicle, steady 40 hours (mostly 1st shift), strong training, and room to move up.

Employer: Sunrun

Sunrun Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time field role

Full-time field role Pay: $26.40–$35.21/hour

Entry into solar and clean energy, helping licensed electricians with residential solar installs. You’ll work on roofs, learn NEC/code, and can grow through Sunrun’s Power+ training program if you already have some electrical experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.