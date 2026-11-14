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💰 Bloomington, IL Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Bloomington’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, firms, and consultants all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or financial operations skills, this is a good moment to make a move.
Tax Accountant
- Employer: Jobot (for a local CPA firm)
- Location: Bloomington, IL (hybrid)
- Salary: $60,000–$90,000 per year
- Type: Full-time (will also consider seasonal full-time with part-time off-season)
Work with a well-established local CPA firm doing individual tax returns and tax planning for S corps, partnerships, LLCs, and trusts. This role stands out for its flexible hybrid schedule, extra time off after tax season, and full benefits including health, 401(k), and PTO.
Firm Operations Administrator I (Junior)
- Employer: AVA Consulting
- Location: Bloomington, IL 61701 (hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Salary: $21.00 per hour
- Type: Contract (6+ months), ~40 hours/week
Great fit if you’ve worked in banking or investment operations and like detailed financial data entry. You’ll maintain customer investment and trade accounts, process changes, handle cash transactions, and use Excel and Outlook daily, with paid time off and video interview.
Consumer Collections Associate
- Employer: Heartland Bank and Trust Company
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Salary Range: $19.15 – $25.85 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Join a growing regional bank and manage a portfolio of delinquent consumer loans, working with borrowers on loss mitigation options and renewals. This role offers a clear pay range, a competitive benefits package, and the chance to build a long-term banking career with a local headquarters.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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