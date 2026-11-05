🏥 Bloomington, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Bloomington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or allied health and open to strong pay or bonuses, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Bloomington, IL

Salary: $2,693 per week (travel pay package)

(travel pay package) Type: Travel / 15-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, day shift

This role is in an acute care setting with a solid weekly paycheck and benefits starting day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE, and more). Ideal if you have at least 6–12 months PT experience, BLS, and want to boost your income with a short-term contract.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Bloomington, IL

Salary: $27.26–$38.48/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time

Work in Labor & Delivery supporting surgeons and the OR team, with a market-competitive total rewards package from a major regional health system. Great fit if you’ve completed a Surgical Tech program or have 2+ years’ experience and hold AHA BLS.

Employer: Lincoln Village Healthcare Center

Location: Lincoln, IL (commutable from Bloomington; mileage reimbursement offered)

(commutable from Bloomington; offered) Salary: $45.00/hour + $10,000 Sign-On Bonus + $5,000 Student Loan Bonus (for full-time)

+ + (for full-time) Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (6–6), all shifts available

Provide and supervise resident care in a skilled nursing facility, with strong hourly pay, bonuses, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, holidays, PTO, 401k). Good for RNs with an Illinois license who like long-term care and 12-hour shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.