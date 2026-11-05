🔧 Bloomington, IL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Bloomington has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces in great shape. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: The Carriages

The Carriages Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an assisted living community, keeping resident apartments and common areas clean, safe, and welcoming. This role is great if you enjoy helping seniors, like detailed cleaning, and want steady daytime hours (usually done by 4:00 pm) with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and other benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Flagship Communities REIT

Flagship Communities REIT Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Hands-on role in a manufactured home community doing general building maintenance, light plumbing and electrical, repairs, and landscaping. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, like working outdoors, and want variety in your day plus weekly pay and steady hours.

Employer: ServiceMaster KRS

ServiceMaster KRS Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Join a restoration team handling fire, water, smoke, and mold cleanup for homes and businesses. You’ll use company tools and tech, travel to job sites, and get paid training, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, and more while learning a specialized trade.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have more than one opening or can train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.