🛒 Bloomington, IL Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Bloomington’s retail and customer service scene is steady right now, with solid options from big brands and a popular grocery chain. Here are a few roles worth a look if you like helping people face-to-face.

Employer: State Farm

State Farm Location: Bloomington, IL (hybrid: part in-office, part work-from-home)

(hybrid: part in-office, part work-from-home) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,101.85 – $83,535.93 base, plus potential yearly incentive up to 15% of base pay

Handle auto injury and related claims, from reviewing medical records to negotiating fair settlements. This is a good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm under pressure, and want strong pay, benefits, and career growth at a major employer.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1512 W Market St, Bloomington, IL 61701

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50 per hour

Help run a busy discount store—support daily operations, lead team members, and keep shelves stocked and customers happy. Good for someone with retail or grocery experience who wants leadership duties without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market

Location: Bloomington, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 – $30.05 per hour, plus bonus opportunities

Lead the Front End team at a natural/organic grocery store, overseeing checkout, e‑commerce orders, and customer experience. Weekly pay, store discount, and clear growth paths make this a strong option if you like fast-paced grocery work and managing people.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up with these employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.