🚨 Former Bloomingdale officer charged in license plate search case

A former Bloomingdale police officer, Gino Giovenco, 34, has been charged in DuPage County with allegedly misusing police databases and Flock license plate cameras.

A DuPage County Grand Jury returned a four‑count indictment on November 10, 2026:

3 counts of Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony)

1 count of Computer Tampering (Class B Misdemeanor)

The indictment alleges that:

On February 26, 2025 and July 2, 2025 , Giovenco made unauthorized searches of an Illinois license plate using the LEADS law enforcement database.

and , Giovenco made unauthorized searches of an Illinois license plate using the law enforcement database. Between January 11, 2026 and August 19, 2026, he allegedly made an unauthorized search of an Illinois license plate using the Flock automated license plate recognition system.

After an arrest warrant was issued, Giovenco turned himself in and was released on his own recognizance. His next court date is December 28, 2026, before Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

Officials stressed that these are charges only and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless the State proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.