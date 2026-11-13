undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Technology
⚠️ Blooming Grove ISD internet outage and campus phone numbers
10 days ago
⚠️ District-wide internet outage at Blooming Grove ISD
Blooming Grove ISD is currently experiencing a district-wide internet outage as of November 13, 2026.
If you need to contact your child’s campus, please call the school directly:
- Elementary: (469) 745-4246
- Junior High: (469) 745-9507
- High School: (469) 745-4420
Use these phone numbers instead of email or online tools until the district restores internet service.
More Info: Internet Outage | Blooming Grove ISD
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.