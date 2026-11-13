⚠️ District-wide internet outage at Blooming Grove ISD

Blooming Grove ISD is currently experiencing a district-wide internet outage as of November 13, 2026.

If you need to contact your child’s campus, please call the school directly:

Elementary: (469) 745-4246

Junior High: (469) 745-9507

High School: (469) 745-4420

Use these phone numbers instead of email or online tools until the district restores internet service.