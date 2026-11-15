📅 Join Bloomfield Civil & Human Rights Committee on Zoom

The Bloomfield Civil & Human Rights Committee will meet by Zoom on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM (Eastern Time).

This is a recurring meeting held every month on the fourth Thursday through December 24, 2026.

You can join from home:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83037521577?pwd=HgVDdNRoulRf0VLhgcFmRVsmQsAOFW.1

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83037521577?pwd=HgVDdNRoulRf0VLhgcFmRVsmQsAOFW.1 Meeting ID: 830 3752 1577

Passcode: 663117

Phone dial-in options:

+1 312 626 6799 , then enter Meeting ID 830 3752 1577 and Passcode 663117

, then enter Meeting ID and Passcode +1 646 558 8656, then enter Meeting ID 830 3752 1577 and Passcode 663117

If you’d like more detailed join instructions, visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/83037521577/invitations?signature=WQm1Wiav9nKyFEaNpCWTsMbIIpW-q_x9WKMseO7L1GY