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Bloomfield
📅 Join Bloomfield Civil & Human Rights Zoom meeting Nov 19
5 days ago
📅 Join Bloomfield Civil & Human Rights Committee on Zoom
The Bloomfield Civil & Human Rights Committee will meet by Zoom on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM (Eastern Time).
This is a recurring meeting held every month on the fourth Thursday through December 24, 2026.
You can join from home:
- Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83037521577?pwd=HgVDdNRoulRf0VLhgcFmRVsmQsAOFW.1
- Meeting ID: 830 3752 1577
- Passcode: 663117
Phone dial-in options:
- +1 312 626 6799, then enter Meeting ID 830 3752 1577 and Passcode 663117
- +1 646 558 8656, then enter Meeting ID 830 3752 1577 and Passcode 663117
If you’d like more detailed join instructions, visit:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/83037521577/invitations?signature=WQm1Wiav9nKyFEaNpCWTsMbIIpW-q_x9WKMseO7L1GY
More Info: Calendar • Bloomfield Civil & Human Rights Committ...
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