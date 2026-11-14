Bloomfield’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like beauty, tech, or cars. Here are a few standout roles worth a quick look.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Location: Bloomfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a beauty store, lead a team, and keep the shop looking sharp. Great fit if you have 3+ years retail/customer service and at least 1 year of management and want to grow into a full Store Manager role.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Bloomfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$15.92–$27.64/hour (base + uncapped commission)

Front-line sales role helping customers with phones and wireless plans. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and phone discounts, plus strong commission if you like a fast-paced sales floor.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – BMW of Bloomfield

Location: Bloomfield, NJ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $18–$20/hour + commission

Office-style customer service for the service department: calls, texts, emails, and scheduling. Monday–Friday schedule, bonuses on appointments, and a full benefits package including medical, PTO, 401(k), and discounts on vehicles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.