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🛒 Bloomfield, NJ Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Bloomfield’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Grocery Reset Merchandiser
- Employer: CROSSMARK
- Location: Bloomfield, NJ (multiple local grocery stores)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour (weekly pay)
Work daytime hours (no nights or weekends) resetting and restocking name-brand products in grocery stores. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement for those who qualify, and access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.
Store Manager – Bench
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 135 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28/year + quarterly bonus potential
Lead a busy discount store, manage staff, and drive sales and merchandising. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more for experienced retail leaders.
Sr Mobile Expert | Bilingual, Spanish Preferred
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Bloomfield, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Hourly Base Pay: $32.00/hour
- Annualized Incentive Target: $7,200 (performance-based)
High-level retail role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech support in a fast-paced store. Offers stock grants, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and phone & internet discounts, with special training and growth paths.
If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending your resume to more than one of these.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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