🛒 Bloomfield, NJ Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Bloomfield’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CROSSMARK

CROSSMARK Location: Bloomfield, NJ (multiple local grocery stores)

(multiple local grocery stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour (weekly pay)

Work daytime hours (no nights or weekends) resetting and restocking name-brand products in grocery stores. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement for those who qualify, and access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 135 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28/year + quarterly bonus potential

Lead a busy discount store, manage staff, and drive sales and merchandising. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more for experienced retail leaders.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Bloomfield, NJ

Type: Part-time

Hourly Base Pay: $32.00/hour

Annualized Incentive Target: $7,200 (performance-based)

High-level retail role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech support in a fast-paced store. Offers stock grants, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and phone & internet discounts, with special training and growth paths.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending your resume to more than one of these.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.