Bloomfield Hills has a steady flow of food service openings right now, from entry-level dishwashing to higher-paying line cook roles.

Here are a few solid options if you like working in busy kitchens and serving people good food.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Type: Full-time (PM)

(PM) Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Prepare consistent, high-quality dishes using recipe cards and portion standards, help with buffet setup, and keep food labeled, rotated, and at safe temps. Good fit if you already know your way around a hot line and want steady evening hours.

Employer: Cedarbrook Senior Living

Cedarbrook Senior Living Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep the dish room spotless, run the dish machine, handle trash, and help keep kitchen floors and prep areas clean for resident meal service. No experience needed, so this is a good starter job or side gig.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.