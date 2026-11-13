Bloomfield Hills has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and leadership roles right now. Good options here whether you’re clinical, pre-PT, or more into managing a clinic.

Employer: Falcon Recruitment

Falcon Recruitment Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive starting annual salary + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Inpatient role with an established, physician-led group focused on high-quality, patient-centered care. Comes with performance bonuses, malpractice with tail, covered hospital dues, license/DEA reimbursement, health benefits, PTO, and CME support. Board-certified/eligible Internal Medicine; new grads welcome.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

(EssilorLuxottica) Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and skills; bonus/commission possible)

Lead day-to-day operations in a LensCrafters surgical clinic, from staffing and training to scheduling patients and supporting surgery days. Great fit if you have 4+ years of management experience in a medical, surgical, or optical setting and like running a tight, patient-focused operation.

Employer: Ascent Physical Therapy Specialists Inc.

Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Full-time/Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour

Application deadline: October 23rd

Support licensed PTs with hands-on patient care, exercise setup, equipment prep, and basic admin work in a holistic, one-on-one style clinic. Nice option for pre-PT or anyone exploring rehab careers; offers flexible scheduling and potential letters of recommendation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.