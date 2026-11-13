Bloomfield Hills has some solid front-line retail roles right now, from local shops to big national brands. Good mix of flexible hours, tips, and chances to grow into leadership.

Employer: Mila's Meat Market

Mila's Meat Market Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: From $16.00/hour + tips

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Fast-paced local market where you’ll run the register, help prep and cook, and keep the front area clean. Great fit if you’re 18+, like staying busy, and want to learn different parts of the shop with immediate hire possible.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more (based on hours/eligibility)

Dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more (based on hours/eligibility) Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Lead the store crew when managers aren’t on site, handle customer issues, and help with stocking and displays. Good step up if you have some retail experience and want supervisor responsibilities with big-company benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep displays stocked and clean. Ideal if you love beauty products, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.