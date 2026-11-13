Bloomfield Hills has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from kitchen work to front-of-house and fitness. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with tips and growth paths.

Employer: Mila's Meat Market

Mila's Meat Market Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, Part-time (in-person)

Full-time, Part-time (in-person) Pay: $16–$18/hour plus tips

Cook on a small team serving high-quality food in a clean, friendly spot. You’ll prep and cook, keep the kitchen spotless, and enjoy employee discounts, flexible schedules, and paid time off.

Employer: Equinox Holdings Ltd

Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (in-person, weekdays/weekends)

Full-time (in-person, weekdays/weekends) Pay: Earning potential of $100K+

Train clients in a luxury fitness club with top-tier equipment and education. Equinox offers one of the highest compensation plans in the industry, paid education time, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, and a free club membership.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15.25–$15.75/hour plus digital tips

Application deadline: 12/23/2026 (may close earlier)

Join a busy sandwich shop where you’ll work multiple stations, from making sandwiches to running the register. Perks include flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and clear growth opportunities.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.