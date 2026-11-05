🚚 Bloomfield Hills Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles Now Hiring

Bloomfield Hills has some solid openings right now if you like keeping products moving and organized. These roles are great if you enjoy logistics, data, and hands-on warehouse work.

Employer: AJM Packaging Corporation

Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee buying for equipment, supplies, and raw materials at a large paper products manufacturer. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in supply chain (or similar) and 2–4 years of procurement experience and enjoy vendor negotiations, cost savings, and market analysis.

Employer: AJM Packaging Corporation

Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Data-heavy role focused on transportation, warehousing, and distribution performance. Ideal if you have 2–5 years in logistics/supply chain analytics, strong Excel and BI tools (Power BI/Tableau), and like building KPIs, cutting freight costs, and leading continuous improvement projects.

Employer: Behler-Young Company

Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (approx. 8:00 am – 4:30 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role where you process will-call orders, help customers at pickup, unload trucks, and manage inventory. Great if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, enjoy a clean, organized space, and want on-the-job training, forklift certification, and a clear career path.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.