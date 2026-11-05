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🚚 Bloomfield Hills Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles Now Hiring
Bloomfield Hills has some solid openings right now if you like keeping products moving and organized. These roles are great if you enjoy logistics, data, and hands-on warehouse work.
Commodity Buyer
Employer: AJM Packaging Corporation
Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Oversee buying for equipment, supplies, and raw materials at a large paper products manufacturer. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in supply chain (or similar) and 2–4 years of procurement experience and enjoy vendor negotiations, cost savings, and market analysis.
Logistics Analyst
Employer: AJM Packaging Corporation
Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
Type: Not listed (appears full-time)
Salary: Not listed
Data-heavy role focused on transportation, warehousing, and distribution performance. Ideal if you have 2–5 years in logistics/supply chain analytics, strong Excel and BI tools (Power BI/Tableau), and like building KPIs, cutting freight costs, and leading continuous improvement projects.
HVAC Will-Call / Warehouse
Employer: Behler-Young Company
Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
Type: Full-time (approx. 8:00 am – 4:30 pm)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role where you process will-call orders, help customers at pickup, unload trucks, and manage inventory. Great if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, enjoy a clean, organized space, and want on-the-job training, forklift certification, and a clear career path.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.