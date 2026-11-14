Bloomfield’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially in aerospace and precision parts. If you like hands-on work or leading quality teams, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Enjet Aero

Enjet Aero Location: Bloomfield, CT

Type: Full-time , night shift (2nd shift gets 20% shift differential )

, night shift (2nd shift gets ) Category: Aerospace assembly

Build precision jet engine parts that help aircraft fly safely. This role works on detailed assemblies, pressure and oil flow testing, and uses blueprints and measuring tools; they’re willing to train the right person and offer competitive pay, profit sharing, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Innodyne Systems

Location: Bloomfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Category: Aerospace repair & inspection

Join a fast-growing FAA/EASA-certified repair facility working on aircraft electronic and airframe components. You’ll inspect incoming and completed work, handle FAA/EASA Return to Service paperwork, and use your airframe maintenance experience in a role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Deringer-Ney Inc.

Location: Bloomfield, CT

Type: Full-time , senior leadership

, senior leadership Category: Global quality & regulatory management

Lead quality teams across all company locations and own the global Quality Management System (ISO 9001, ISO 13485). This role drives audits, regulatory compliance, continuous improvement, and strategic planning for a regulated manufacturer, ideal for someone with 10+ years in quality and strong leadership skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.