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🚌 Bloomfield CT Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Routes
Bloomfield is busy with grocery and freight moving in and out every day, and a few solid local driving spots just opened up. If you’ve got a CDL A and want to be home daily, these are worth a look.
Yard Jockey CDL A No Touch
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Bloomfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.75/hour (~$1,107/week), paid weekly
- Schedule: Wed 4pm–10pm, Thurs–Sat 4pm–4am (42 hrs/week)
Local, home daily yard hostler role moving 53' reefers with an Ottawa yard tractor. No-touch freight, newer equipment, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, and 401(k) with match at 1 year.
Driver Class A PFP Touch Daily
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Bloomfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,390 weekly guarantee (solo: $0.80/mile, $22.66/stop)
- Schedule: Sunday–Sunday operation, 2 consecutive days off
- Start: 1:00–5:00 AM dispatch window
Home-daily Class A route delivering groceries around New England (CT, NH, VT, RI, ME, MA, PA, NY). Mix of reefers, pups, and straight trucks, touch freight with pallet jack and lift gate, plus strong benefits and newer trucks.
Class A Truck Driver – Local Routes
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Bloomfield, CT
- Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A, experienced drivers)
- Pay: $32/hour + OT, $1,300–$1,800/week
- Schedule: 4 days/week, usually Fri–Mon, 12:00 AM–10:00 AM, 40–50 hrs/week
Local Class A work delivering palletized food products to grocery stores with pallet jacks and lift gates. Touch freight, steady hours, and weekly pay with medical, dental, vision and 6 paid major holidays.
If one of these fits your hours and pay needs, apply soon and share with a friend who’s looking for local CDL work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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