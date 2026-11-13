Bloomfield is busy with grocery and freight moving in and out every day, and a few solid local driving spots just opened up. If you’ve got a CDL A and want to be home daily, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Bloomfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.75/hour (~$1,107/week), paid weekly

Schedule: Wed 4pm–10pm, Thurs–Sat 4pm–4am (42 hrs/week)

Local, home daily yard hostler role moving 53' reefers with an Ottawa yard tractor. No-touch freight, newer equipment, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, and 401(k) with match at 1 year.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Bloomfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,390 weekly guarantee (solo: $0.80/mile , $22.66/stop )

(solo: , ) Schedule: Sunday–Sunday operation, 2 consecutive days off

Start: 1:00–5:00 AM dispatch window

Home-daily Class A route delivering groceries around New England (CT, NH, VT, RI, ME, MA, PA, NY). Mix of reefers, pups, and straight trucks, touch freight with pallet jack and lift gate, plus strong benefits and newer trucks.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Bloomfield, CT

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A, experienced drivers)

Listed as (CDL A, experienced drivers) Pay: $32/hour + OT, $1,300–$1,800/week

Schedule: 4 days/week, usually Fri–Mon, 12:00 AM–10:00 AM, 40–50 hrs/week

Local Class A work delivering palletized food products to grocery stores with pallet jacks and lift gates. Touch freight, steady hours, and weekly pay with medical, dental, vision and 6 paid major holidays.

If one of these fits your hours and pay needs, apply soon and share with a friend who’s looking for local CDL work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.