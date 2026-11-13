📅 Lady Rebels varsity basketball game at Bloomburg

Cheer on the Lady Rebels varsity basketball team as they take on Bloomburg on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The game will be played away at: Bloomburg High School

307 W Cypress St, Bloomburg, TX 75556

If you’re part of the Ore City ISD community, this is a nice chance to support the team, spend time with friends and family, and show your school spirit on the road.