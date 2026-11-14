Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Bread That Stays Moist for Days

Old-fashioned pumpkin bread is one of those homemade treats that makes the entire house smell like fall. With its soft, moist texture, warm cinnamon and nutmeg, and just the right amount of sweetness, it’s the kind of recipe you’ll want to make again and again when the weather starts getting cooler.

There’s something especially comforting about baking a loaf of pumpkin bread on a chilly afternoon. Maybe it’s the familiar smell of spices drifting through the kitchen or the anticipation of cutting that first thick slice while it’s still slightly warm.

And if you’re anything like me, a good slice of homemade pumpkin bread and a hot cup of coffee sound like a pretty wonderful way to spend a fall morning!

The best part about this old-fashioned pumpkin bread recipe is that it uses simple pantry ingredients, requires no electric mixer, and makes two generous loaves. That means you can enjoy one now and freeze the other for later, or share it with a friend or neighbor.

Plus, with a few easy baking and storage tricks, you can help the bread stay soft and moist for several days instead of ending up with a dry, crumbly loaf.

Why You’ll Love This Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Bread

There are countless pumpkin bread recipes out there, but sometimes the simplest versions are the ones worth keeping. This recipe doesn’t require unusual ingredients, complicated techniques, or a special trip to the grocery store.

It’s the kind of easy homemade quick bread that would feel right at home on Grandma’s kitchen counter.

What Makes This Recipe Special?

Wonderful pumpkin flavor: A full can of pumpkin puree gives both loaves a rich pumpkin taste.

A full can of pumpkin puree gives both loaves a rich pumpkin taste. Moist, tender texture: Pumpkin, vegetable oil, and brown sugar help keep the crumb soft.

Pumpkin, vegetable oil, and brown sugar help keep the crumb soft. Warm fall spices: Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves create that familiar autumn aroma.

Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves create that familiar autumn aroma. No mixer required: Everything can be prepared with two mixing bowls and a whisk or spoon.

Everything can be prepared with two mixing bowls and a whisk or spoon. Makes two loaves: Keep one for your family and share or freeze the second.

Keep one for your family and share or freeze the second. Easy to customize: Add chopped pecans, walnuts, or chocolate chips if you like.

Add chopped pecans, walnuts, or chocolate chips if you like. Perfect for making ahead: The flavor develops nicely after the bread has cooled and rested.

Homemade baking has always been one of those simple pleasures that makes the fall season feel special. I talked about that in 10 Fall Traditions From Childhood Worth Bringing Back, including how recipes and familiar kitchen aromas can bring back wonderful memories.

Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Bread Recipe

This old-fashioned pumpkin bread is made with canned pumpkin puree, flour, eggs, sugar, oil, and a handful of warm spices. It’s a straightforward recipe that doesn’t require any special baking experience.

The ingredients make two standard loaves, so it’s a wonderful choice for holiday baking, weekend breakfasts, or sharing with someone you love.

Recipe Details

Prep Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Bake Time: 55 to 70 minutes

55 to 70 minutes Cooling Time: Approximately 2 hours

Approximately 2 hours Total Time: Approximately 3 hours, including cooling

Approximately 3 hours, including cooling Yield: 2 loaves

2 loaves Servings: Approximately 20 slices

Approximately 20 slices Oven Temperature: 350°F

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 can (15 ounces) pure pumpkin puree

1 cup vegetable oil or another neutral-flavored baking oil

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup water

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Optional Add-Ins

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup raisins

2 tablespoons coarse sugar for sprinkling over the tops

Important: Be sure to use 100% pure pumpkin puree, not canned pumpkin pie filling. Pumpkin pie filling contains additional ingredients and may change the sweetness and consistency of the bread.

How to Make Old-Fashioned Pumpkin Bread

Step 1: Prepare Your Loaf Pans

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with nonstick baking spray or a thin coating of butter or oil, then line them with parchment paper if desired.

Leaving a little parchment extending over the sides makes it easier to lift the finished loaves from their pans after baking.

Step 2: Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Mixing these ingredients thoroughly helps distribute the leavening and spices evenly.

Set the bowl aside while you prepare the wet ingredients.

Step 3: Combine the Wet Ingredients

In another large bowl, whisk the eggs, pumpkin puree, vegetable oil, granulated sugar, brown sugar, water, and vanilla extract until smooth and well combined.

The mixture will be thick but pourable. Make sure there aren’t any large lumps of brown sugar remaining.

Step 4: Combine the Wet and Dry Mixtures

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture, stirring gently with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Mix just until the flour is incorporated and you no longer see large streaks of dry ingredients.

Avoid vigorous mixing, which can develop too much gluten and make the finished bread tougher than you’d like.

Step 5: Add Optional Mix-Ins

If you’re adding chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or raisins, gently fold them into the batter. You can also leave the batter plain for a more traditional loaf.

For two different flavors, divide the batter first and stir chocolate chips into one portion and pecans into the other.

Step 6: Fill the Loaf Pans

Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared loaf pans. Smooth the tops lightly with a spatula, making sure the batter isn’t piled excessively in the center.

For a slightly crunchy finish, sprinkle a little coarse sugar over each loaf before baking.

Step 7: Bake Until Done

Place both pans on the center oven rack, leaving space between them for air circulation. Bake for approximately 55 to 70 minutes, checking the loaves toward the earlier end of that range.

A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean or with a few moist crumbs rather than wet batter. If using an instant-read thermometer, an internal temperature of around 200°F to 205°F can provide another useful indication of doneness.

If the tops begin browning too quickly before the centers are baked, loosely tent the pans with aluminum foil for the remaining baking time.

Step 8: Cool Before Slicing

Allow the loaves to cool in their pans for approximately 15 minutes. Carefully remove them and transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Although it can be tempting to slice into warm old-fashioned pumpkin bread immediately, waiting until it has cooled will help the crumb set and make cleaner slices.

Once completely cool, wrap the bread tightly to protect its moisture and freshness.

The Secret to Pumpkin Bread That Stays Moist

What makes old-fashioned pumpkin bread stay moist instead of becoming dry after the first day? A few ingredients and baking techniques play a particularly important role.

Pumpkin puree adds moisture and structure, while oil helps keep the crumb tender. Brown sugar also contributes to a pleasantly soft texture because of its moisture-retaining properties.

But ingredients are only part of the equation. How you measure, mix, bake, and store your bread matters just as much.

Six Tips for Moist Pumpkin Bread

Measure flour correctly. Spoon flour into your measuring cup and level it rather than scooping directly from the bag, which can pack in too much flour. Don’t reduce the oil without adjusting the recipe. Oil plays an important role in keeping quick breads tender. Avoid overmixing. Stir just until the ingredients are combined to prevent a tougher texture. Don’t overbake. Begin checking the center near the minimum baking time because ovens and loaf pans vary. Cool completely before wrapping. Wrapping warm bread traps condensation and may make the surface sticky or encourage spoilage. Store it airtight. Keeping excess air away from the bread helps slow moisture loss and staling.

These small steps can make a noticeable difference, especially when you’re baking ahead for guests or planning to enjoy a loaf over several days.

How to Store Pumpkin Bread for Several Days

Proper storage is one of the most important parts of making old-fashioned pumpkin bread that stays moist. Even a beautifully baked loaf can become dry if it’s left uncovered or stored incorrectly.

The best method depends on how soon you plan to eat it.

Room Temperature

Once completely cooled, wrap the plain, unfrosted bread tightly or place it in an airtight container. For the best quality, plan to enjoy homemade pumpkin bread within approximately 2 days at normal room temperature.

For longer storage, move it to the refrigerator or freezer. In a particularly warm or humid kitchen, refrigeration sooner is the better choice.

Refrigerator

For longer storage, wrap the cooled loaf tightly and refrigerate it. Aim to use it within about 5 to 7 days, checking for any signs of spoilage before serving.

Refrigeration may make bread feel slightly firmer, so allowing a slice to come to room temperature or gently warming it can improve the texture.

Freezer

Freezing is an excellent option when you want to preserve homemade pumpkin bread for several weeks or months. Wrap each cooled loaf tightly in plastic wrap or another freezer-safe wrapping, then place it in a freezer bag or airtight container.

For the best flavor and texture, plan to use frozen pumpkin bread within approximately 2 to 3 months.

The North Carolina State University Extension’s guide to storing bread and baked foods provides additional information about packaging, refrigeration, and freezing homemade baked goods.

Helpful tip: Slice a loaf before freezing and separate the slices with parchment paper. That way, you can remove just one or two pieces whenever you’d like a treat with your morning coffee.

Can You Make Pumpkin Bread Ahead of Time?

Absolutely! In fact, old-fashioned pumpkin bread is an excellent make-ahead recipe because it doesn’t require frosting, refrigeration before serving, or any last-minute assembly.

You can prepare the loaves a day before a family gathering and keep them well wrapped once they’ve cooled completely. The flavors of the pumpkin and spices may become even more noticeable after resting overnight.

This makes it particularly convenient during Thanksgiving week, when oven space and kitchen counter space seem to disappear remarkably quickly.

If you enjoy preparing desserts ahead, my article 7 Thanksgiving Desserts You Can Make the Day Before has more ideas for reducing holiday kitchen stress.

Delicious Variations to Try

One of the nicest things about old-fashioned pumpkin bread is how easy it is to customize. The basic recipe is delicious on its own, but a few additions can create something slightly different without changing the entire recipe.

Pecan Pumpkin Bread

Fold one cup of chopped pecans into the batter before baking. The nuts add a little crunch that contrasts beautifully with the soft pumpkin crumb.

Walnuts are another good choice if you prefer their slightly more pronounced flavor.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Stir one cup of semisweet chocolate chips into the batter. The combination of pumpkin, warm spices, and chocolate makes this variation especially appealing as an afternoon snack or dessert.

Miniature chocolate chips are another option because they distribute evenly throughout the loaf.

Raisin and Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread

Add half a cup of raisins for an old-fashioned variation reminiscent of other classic homemade quick breads. You can increase the cinnamon slightly if you enjoy a more pronounced spice flavor.

Golden raisins work just as well as traditional dark raisins.

Mini Pumpkin Bread Loaves

Instead of baking two large loaves, divide the batter among appropriately sized mini loaf pans. These make lovely gifts for neighbors, friends, teachers, or holiday hosts.

Mini loaves will bake faster than full-size loaves, so begin checking for doneness considerably earlier. The exact time depends on your pan size and how full each cavity is.

Common Pumpkin Bread Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Even an easy recipe can occasionally produce disappointing results. If your old-fashioned pumpkin bread turns out too dry, dense, gummy, or unevenly baked, there’s usually a practical explanation.

Problem Possible Cause What to Try Dry, crumbly bread Too much flour or overbaking Measure flour carefully and check for doneness sooner Dense or tough texture Overmixing the batter Stir only until the ingredients are combined Gummy center Underbaking or too much moisture Check the center before removing the bread from the oven Top browns too quickly Oven runs hot or pan is too close to the heating element Check oven temperature and loosely tent with foil Loaf sinks in the middle Underbaking, excess leavening, or opening the oven too early Measure accurately and avoid disturbing the loaf early in baking Bread sticks to the pan Insufficient greasing or removing it too soon Use parchment paper and allow a brief cooling period

And remember that quick breads aren’t supposed to have the same airy texture as yeast bread. A good pumpkin loaf should have a tender, moist crumb that’s slightly dense without feeling wet or underbaked.

What to Serve With Pumpkin Bread

Sometimes old-fashioned pumpkin bread is delicious enough that it doesn’t need anything added. A thick slice on its own can be the perfect accompaniment to a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon break.

But if you enjoy dressing it up a little, there are several easy ways to serve it.

Softened butter: A simple classic that’s especially good on a slightly warm slice.

A simple classic that’s especially good on a slightly warm slice. Whipped cinnamon butter: Combine softened butter with a little cinnamon and honey.

Combine softened butter with a little cinnamon and honey. Apple butter: A wonderful fall combination with plenty of seasonal flavor.

A wonderful fall combination with plenty of seasonal flavor. Cream cheese: Spread a thin layer on a cooled slice for a rich, tangy contrast.

Spread a thin layer on a cooled slice for a rich, tangy contrast. Vanilla yogurt: Serve alongside the bread for a simple breakfast or snack.

Serve alongside the bread for a simple breakfast or snack. Coffee or tea: A warm beverage is all you really need!

If you enjoy pumpkin-flavored breakfasts, you might also like my Easy Yummy Mini Pumpkin Pancakes Recipe. It’s another delicious way to enjoy pumpkin beyond traditional pies.

Why Pumpkin Bread Is Perfect for Fall and the Holidays

There’s a reason old-fashioned pumpkin bread feels so closely connected with autumn. The combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and pumpkin creates familiar flavors that many of us associate with cooler weather, family gatherings, and holiday baking.

And unlike some desserts that require careful decorating or complicated preparation, pumpkin bread is wonderfully uncomplicated. You can bake a couple of loaves, allow them to cool, and have something homemade ready for breakfast, dessert, or visiting guests.

It also makes a thoughtful food gift. Wrap a loaf neatly, add a handwritten note with storage instructions, and you have something personal that doesn’t require an expensive shopping trip.

That tradition of sharing homemade treats is one of the things I love about old-fashioned fall celebrations. I wrote about similar memories in 12 Small-Town Fall Traditions We Wish Would Come Back.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pumpkin Bread

Why Is My Pumpkin Bread Dry?

Dry pumpkin bread is often caused by adding too much flour, overmixing the batter, or baking the loaves too long. Measure ingredients carefully, stir gently, and begin checking for doneness before the maximum baking time.

Can I Use Pumpkin Pie Filling Instead of Pumpkin Puree?

No, not as a direct substitute in this recipe. Pumpkin pie filling contains added sweeteners and spices, which can change the flavor, texture, and consistency of the finished bread.

Can I Use Homemade Pumpkin Puree?

Yes, provided it’s thoroughly cooked, smooth, and similar in thickness to commercially canned pumpkin puree. Homemade puree can contain more water, so excess moisture may need to be drained before using it.

Can I Make Pumpkin Bread Without Nuts?

Absolutely! The basic recipe contains no nuts, and they’re completely optional. The bread will still have plenty of flavor from the pumpkin, vanilla, and warm spices.

Can I Freeze Pumpkin Bread?

Yes. Allow the bread to cool completely, wrap it tightly in freezer-safe packaging, and freeze for the best quality for approximately 2 to 3 months. You can freeze whole loaves or individual slices.

Why Does Pumpkin Bread Taste Better the Next Day?

Some people find that the spices seem more noticeable after the loaf rests overnight. Proper wrapping also helps the moisture distribute evenly and prevents exposed surfaces from drying out.

How Do I Know When Pumpkin Bread Is Finished Baking?

Insert a toothpick into the center of the loaf. It should come out clean or with a few moist crumbs, rather than wet batter. The center should be set, and the loaf should feel firm enough to hold its shape.

Can I Turn This Recipe Into Muffins?

Yes. Divide the batter into lined or greased muffin cups, filling each approximately two-thirds full. Bake at 350°F and begin checking for doneness around 18 to 22 minutes, adjusting as needed for muffin size and your oven.

A Little Homemade Baking Goes a Long Way

One of my favorite things about old-fashioned pumpkin bread is that it reminds us how enjoyable simple homemade recipes can be. You don’t need elaborate decorations, expensive ingredients, or professional baking equipment to make something that feels special.

Sometimes all it takes is a can of pumpkin, a few pantry staples, and a little time in the kitchen.

And there’s something especially satisfying about making two beautiful loaves from scratch. You can enjoy one with your family and save the other for a busy morning, a weekend visit, or a thoughtful little gift.

As much as I enjoy trying new recipes, I think there’s always room for those familiar old-fashioned favorites that never seem to lose their appeal.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve been looking for a delicious old-fashioned pumpkin bread recipe that’s soft, warmly spiced, and easy to prepare, this one deserves a place in your fall baking collection. The pumpkin puree, oil, and brown sugar create a tender loaf, while proper mixing and storage help preserve that wonderful moist texture.

It’s the kind of recipe you can make for a quiet weekend at home, bring to a family gathering, or package up for a friend who could use a little homemade treat.

And while it’s especially wonderful during autumn, there’s no reason you can’t enjoy pumpkin bread any time of year. Canned pumpkin is available year-round, and a good homemade quick bread is always welcome in my kitchen!

So put on a pot of coffee, preheat the oven, and enjoy the wonderful aroma of pumpkin and cinnamon filling your home.

What about you? Do you prefer your pumpkin bread plain, with pecans, or loaded with chocolate chips? And is pumpkin bread one of your family’s favorite fall traditions?