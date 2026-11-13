8 Benefits and Discounts Retirees on a Limited Income May Be Missing

Retirees on a limited income may be missing out on valuable benefits that could help pay for groceries, Medicare premiums, prescription medications, utility bills, and even housing. And the surprising part is that some people who qualify for these programs have no idea they’re available.

Retirement is supposed to be a time when we can enjoy the years we’ve worked so hard for. Unfortunately, rising grocery prices, healthcare expenses, insurance premiums, and utility bills can make that much more difficult than many people expected.

For someone relying primarily on Social Security, even an extra $50 or $100 in monthly expenses can make a noticeable difference. And when several bills increase at once, the household budget can become uncomfortably tight.

That’s why I think it’s so important for retirees on a limited income to understand the financial assistance programs available to them. These aren’t just ordinary senior discounts at restaurants or retail stores. Some can provide meaningful help with essential living expenses.

Here are eight programs and benefits worth investigating, including who may qualify and where to begin.

1. Medicare Savings Programs That Help Pay Your Premiums

One of the most valuable programs for retirees on a limited income is the Medicare Savings Program, often abbreviated as MSP. These state-administered programs can help eligible Medicare beneficiaries pay some of the expenses associated with their coverage.

For many people, Medicare Part B premiums are automatically deducted from their Social Security payments. That means the amount deposited into their bank account is already smaller than their gross retirement benefit.

Qualifying for a Medicare Savings Program may reduce that financial burden considerably.

What Medicare Savings Programs Can Cover

Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB): Can pay Medicare Part A and Part B premiums, along with certain Medicare-covered deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments.

Can pay Medicare Part A and Part B premiums, along with certain Medicare-covered deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments. Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB): Helps eligible beneficiaries pay their Medicare Part B premiums.

Helps eligible beneficiaries pay their Medicare Part B premiums. Qualifying Individual (QI): Also helps with Medicare Part B premiums, subject to program-specific requirements.

Also helps with Medicare Part B premiums, subject to program-specific requirements. Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals (QDWI): Helps certain qualifying workers with disabilities pay Medicare Part A premiums.

In 2026, the federal monthly income limit for the QI program is $1,816 for an individual and $2,455 for a married couple in most states. Other Medicare Savings Programs have different limits, and states may use more generous rules or disregard certain income and resources.

For QMB, SLMB, and QI, the standard 2026 federal resource limits are $9,950 for individuals and $14,910 for married couples, although state rules can differ.

These figures are screening guidelines, not a guarantee of eligibility or ineligibility. Some people qualify despite having income above the published federal limits because of state-specific rules.

Where to start: Contact your state Medicaid agency or State Health Insurance Assistance Program, commonly called SHIP. Ask specifically about Medicare Savings Programs rather than assuming you won’t qualify.

2. Extra Help With Medicare Prescription Drug Costs

Prescription medications can become a major monthly expense, especially for older adults who take several medications regularly. Fortunately, another program worth exploring is Medicare’s Extra Help program, also known as the Part D Low-Income Subsidy.

Extra Help is particularly relevant for retirees on a limited income who have Medicare prescription drug coverage and struggle with premiums, deductibles, or medication copayments.

Depending on eligibility and the plan selected, Extra Help can reduce or eliminate certain Part D premiums and deductibles while lowering costs for covered medications.

2026 Extra Help Eligibility Guidelines

For most states, the published annual income and resource limits are:

Household Annual Income Limit Resource Limit Individual $23,940 $18,090 Married couple $32,460 $36,100

Higher income limits apply in Alaska and Hawaii, and certain income or resources may be excluded when determining eligibility.

Resources generally include money in bank accounts, investments, and certain other assets. A primary home, personal belongings, and one vehicle generally aren’t counted under Extra Help’s resource rules.

Some Medicare beneficiaries qualify automatically through Medicaid, a Medicare Savings Program, or Supplemental Security Income. Others need to submit an application.

Where to start: Visit the Social Security Administration’s Extra Help application at SSA.gov/extrahelp or call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213.

Healthcare costs can take a surprising bite out of retirement savings. I discussed that issue in 10 Expenses That Can Drain Your Retirement Savings Faster, including why planning for medical expenses matters so much.

3. SNAP Benefits to Help Pay for Groceries

Food assistance is another benefit that some older Americans overlook. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP, helps eligible households purchase groceries.

Some retirees on a limited income assume they can’t qualify because they receive Social Security or own their home. But those circumstances don’t automatically disqualify someone.

SNAP eligibility depends on factors such as income, household size, countable resources, allowable expenses, and state-specific rules.

There are also special provisions for households with members age 60 or older or who have qualifying disabilities.

Special SNAP Rules for Older Adults

Households with an elderly or disabled member generally need to meet the applicable net income test rather than both the usual gross and net income tests.

Certain out-of-pocket medical expenses above $35 per month may qualify for deductions.

Allowable housing and utility expenses may reduce the income counted for eligibility.

A primary residence is generally excluded from countable resources.

Some states use more generous resource and eligibility rules.

For the federal fiscal year beginning October 1, 2026, the standard monthly net income limit for a one-person household in the contiguous states is $1,330, but this is not necessarily a person’s gross income cutoff. Allowable deductions can make a substantial difference.

SNAP benefits are generally provided through an electronic benefits card that can be used for eligible food purchases at participating retailers.

Another program worth asking about is the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. In participating areas, it helps qualifying older adults obtain fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and certain other eligible foods from approved farmers markets and vendors.

Where to start: Contact your state’s SNAP office or local Department of Human Services. Ask whether deductions for medical expenses, housing, and utilities could affect your eligibility.

4. Assistance With Electric and Heating Bills

For retirees on a limited income, utility bills can be particularly challenging during the hottest and coldest months of the year. Heating costs often rise during winter, while air conditioning can create equally expensive bills during summer.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, provides assistance to qualifying households with certain home energy expenses.

Depending on the state and available funding, assistance may include help with heating bills, cooling costs, or emergency situations involving utility disconnection.

It’s important to understand that benefits aren’t necessarily paid every month. Assistance amounts, application periods, and funding availability depend on where you live.

Another Program Worth Checking: Weatherization Assistance

The federal Weatherization Assistance Program helps qualifying households improve home energy efficiency. Depending on the property’s needs and program rules, services may include:

Air sealing around doors and windows

Insulation improvements

Heating and cooling system evaluations

Other qualifying energy-efficiency measures

Repairs related to approved weatherization work

These improvements may help reduce energy consumption and make the home more comfortable. However, available services depend on the results of an energy assessment and local program resources.

For retirees who own older homes, weatherization can be especially valuable because major insulation and energy-efficiency projects are often expensive to complete independently.

Where to start: Contact your state or local LIHEAP office and ask about both energy-bill assistance and the Weatherization Assistance Program. You can also ask your electric utility whether it offers hardship assistance or income-qualified programs.

5. Property Tax Relief for Older Homeowners

Owning a home outright can make retirement more affordable, but it doesn’t eliminate ongoing housing expenses. Property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and repairs can still create significant financial pressure.

That’s why property tax relief programs may be especially useful for retirees on a limited income who own their homes.

Many states and local governments offer some type of property tax assistance for qualifying older homeowners. Depending on location, that might include rebates, credits, exemptions, deferrals, or programs that limit certain future tax increases.

However, eligibility varies widely. Some programs begin at age 65, while others have different age requirements or provide assistance based on disability status.

Examples of Property Tax Assistance

Property tax rebates: Reimburse a qualifying homeowner for part of the property taxes paid.

Reimburse a qualifying homeowner for part of the property taxes paid. Homestead exemptions: Reduce the taxable value of an eligible primary residence.

Reduce the taxable value of an eligible primary residence. Property tax freezes: Limit certain increases in qualifying property taxes, depending on local laws.

Limit certain increases in qualifying property taxes, depending on local laws. Tax deferrals: Allow eligible homeowners to postpone payment of certain property taxes, sometimes creating a lien that must eventually be repaid.

For example, Tennessee offers a state-funded property tax relief program for qualifying low-income elderly homeowners, disabled homeowners, and certain disabled veterans or surviving spouses. Tennessee also permits qualifying local governments to operate property tax freeze programs for eligible older homeowners.

These are different programs, and neither should be confused with an automatic exemption from paying all property taxes.

Where to start: Contact your county trustee, property tax assessor, or local tax collection office. Ask specifically about programs for older homeowners with limited income, and find out whether an annual application is required.

6. Housing Assistance and Income-Based Apartments

Housing is often the single largest monthly expense in retirement. For someone renting an apartment on a modest Social Security payment, rising rent can make it difficult to afford groceries, healthcare, and transportation.

Housing assistance programs may provide important support for retirees on a limited income, although qualifying doesn’t necessarily mean assistance will be available immediately.

One well-known program is the Housing Choice Voucher program, commonly called Section 8. It helps eligible households afford qualifying rental housing in the private market.

Public housing and certain subsidized apartment developments are other possibilities. Some properties are specifically designed for older adults or people with disabilities.

What to Know About Housing Assistance

Eligibility often depends on household income and local income limits.

Applicants generally must meet citizenship or eligible immigration status requirements.

Some developments serve older adults or people with disabilities specifically.

Waiting lists can be long, and certain lists may temporarily close.

Rental assistance amounts depend on the program, household circumstances, and local housing costs.

It’s also important to be cautious about anyone promising guaranteed approval in exchange for an application fee or personal financial information. Apply through legitimate housing agencies and verified property management offices.

Where to start: Contact your local Public Housing Agency or visit the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website at HUD.gov to locate legitimate housing assistance programs.

Housing and retirement costs are closely connected, which is one reason I explored several financial considerations in 6 Smart Money Moves for Retirees in 2026.

7. Lower-Cost Phone and Internet Service Through Lifeline

Phone and internet access have become essential for everyday life. From scheduling medical appointments to paying bills and communicating with family members, reliable service is something many older adults depend on.

Fortunately, retirees on a limited income may qualify for assistance through the federal Lifeline program.

Lifeline provides eligible households with a discount on qualifying phone, internet, or bundled service. The amount depends on the type of service and applicable program rules.

For qualifying broadband service, the standard Lifeline discount can be up to $9.25 per month. Eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands may receive additional assistance.

Although that amount might not seem enormous, a $9.25 monthly discount equals $111 over twelve months.

Who May Qualify?

Households may qualify based on income or participation in certain assistance programs, including:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Qualifying Veterans and Survivors Pension benefits

For income-based eligibility, household income generally must be at or below 135% of the applicable federal poverty guidelines. In 2026, that equals $21,546 annually for a one-person household in the contiguous states and Washington, D.C.

The program generally allows one Lifeline discount per eligible household, and not every provider or service plan participates.

Where to start: Visit LifelineSupport.org to check eligibility, learn about the application process, and find participating providers.

8. Supplemental Security Income and Local Aging Services

Another important resource for retirees on a limited income is Supplemental Security Income, commonly known as SSI. Many people mistakenly assume SSI and Social Security retirement benefits are exactly the same program, but they aren’t.

Social Security retirement benefits are based primarily on covered work and earnings history. SSI, by contrast, is a needs-based program for eligible people who have limited income and resources and are age 65 or older, blind, or have a qualifying disability.

Some people may qualify for SSI even if they already receive a relatively small Social Security retirement payment. However, retirement income generally affects the amount of SSI payable, and not everyone with a low Social Security check will qualify.

Important SSI Eligibility Details

In 2026, the federal maximum SSI payment is $994 per month for an eligible individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple before applicable reductions. These aren’t additional guaranteed payments on top of Social Security.

Countable resource limits generally remain $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple. Certain assets, such as a primary residence and usually one vehicle, may be excluded.

For adults age 65 or older, eligibility doesn’t require proving a disability, although income, resources, residency, and other program requirements still apply.

Where to start: Contact the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or visit SSA.gov/ssi to learn whether you might qualify.

Don’t Overlook Your Local Area Agency on Aging

Another helpful place to turn is your local Area Agency on Aging. These agencies connect older adults with community services that may help reduce expenses or make independent living easier.

Available programs vary by location, but may include:

Home-delivered or community meals

Transportation assistance

Free Medicare counseling

Information about caregiver support

Help locating community benefits

Senior center programs and activities

Referrals for legal assistance or other services

You can locate your local agency through the Eldercare Locator, a public service of the Administration for Community Living, or call 1-800-677-1116.

For anyone unsure where to begin, this can be a particularly useful first phone call.

Quick Comparison: Eight Programs Worth Checking

With so many programs available, it can be difficult to remember which ones address particular expenses. Here’s a quick overview to help retirees on a limited income identify which benefits may be most relevant to their needs.

Program Potential Assistance Where to Start Medicare Savings Programs Medicare premiums and certain medical costs State Medicaid agency or SHIP Medicare Extra Help Prescription drug premiums and costs Social Security Administration SNAP Groceries State SNAP office LIHEAP and Weatherization Utility bills and qualifying energy improvements State or local energy assistance agency Property Tax Relief Eligible property tax expenses County or local tax office Housing Assistance Qualifying rental housing expenses Local Public Housing Agency Lifeline Phone or internet service discounts LifelineSupport.org SSI and Local Aging Services Possible income assistance and community services Social Security or Area Agency on Aging

Remember that qualifying for one benefit doesn’t automatically mean you’ll qualify for every program. Each has its own eligibility requirements, and available assistance may depend on household income, resources, age, disability status, location, and other factors.

Why Some Retirees Never Apply for Benefits

One of the frustrating things about assistance programs is that eligible people sometimes never apply. They may assume their Social Security income is too high, believe homeownership automatically disqualifies them, or simply have no idea the programs exist.

Others feel uncomfortable asking for assistance after spending decades working and paying their bills independently.

But these programs exist to help eligible people meet essential needs. There’s no reason someone should skip groceries, needed medications, or adequate heating simply because they haven’t explored the assistance available to them.

For retirees on a limited income, even qualifying for one program could help create more room in the monthly budget.

I’ve written about the financial pressures leading some older Americans to return to work in Why Some Retirees Are Going Back to Work in 2026. Before assuming that employment is the only solution, it may be worth reviewing assistance programs and other resources.

How to Check Which Benefits You May Qualify For

If you’re helping yourself, a parent, or another older family member review possible benefits, gathering a few documents in advance can make the process easier.

Different programs have different requirements, but you may need:

Proof of identity and age

Recent Social Security or pension statements

Bank account and other financial resource information

Medicare or other health insurance information

Prescription medication expenses

Rent or mortgage payment information

Utility bills

Property tax statements, if applicable

Documentation of eligible medical expenses

Start with the expenses causing the greatest financial strain. If prescription medications are especially expensive, explore Extra Help first. If Medicare premiums reduce your Social Security check significantly, begin with a Medicare Savings Program.

And if you’re uncertain where to turn, your local Area Agency on Aging may be able to direct you to several programs in one conversation.

Beware of Benefit Scams

Unfortunately, older adults looking for financial assistance may also encounter misleading advertisements, questionable websites, and scams promising guaranteed government benefits.

Be cautious about anyone who claims you must pay a large processing fee to unlock money or insists that you provide sensitive personal information immediately.

Before sharing information, verify that you’re dealing with an official government agency, authorized benefit administrator, or legitimate community organization.

Keep these precautions in mind:

Never give your Social Security number to an unsolicited caller.

Avoid paying someone who promises guaranteed approval for government assistance.

Use official application channels rather than links from suspicious messages.

Ask a trusted family member or benefits counselor for help if something seems questionable.

Keep copies of applications and confirmation information.

Many legitimate benefits programs have free application processes, and free counseling is available for several forms of assistance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Qualify for Government Assistance if You Receive Social Security?

Yes. Receiving Social Security retirement benefits doesn’t automatically disqualify someone from programs such as SNAP, Medicare Savings Programs, Extra Help, or certain local assistance programs. Eligibility depends on each program’s specific requirements.

Can Retirees Who Own Their Homes Still Qualify for Benefits?

In many cases, yes. A primary residence is excluded from countable resources under several assistance programs, although the rules vary. Homeowners may also qualify for certain property tax or weatherization programs.

Are There Special Benefits for People Over 65?

Some programs have age-specific eligibility rules, including SSI for qualifying adults age 65 or older and certain property tax relief programs. Others, such as SNAP, include special provisions beginning at age 60.

Does Applying for Assistance Affect Social Security Retirement Benefits?

Applying for SNAP, Medicare Savings Programs, or many other means-tested assistance programs doesn’t ordinarily reduce the amount of your earned Social Security retirement benefit. However, receiving other income or benefits can affect eligibility for needs-based programs such as SSI.

What if My Income Is Slightly Above a Program’s Published Limit?

It may still be worth asking for an eligibility screening. Some programs exclude certain income, allow deductions, or use state-specific limits that differ from the basic federal figures.

What Is the Best Place to Start Looking for Senior Assistance?

Your local Area Agency on Aging is a useful starting point because it can connect you with multiple types of community services. For questions specifically about Medicare, your State Health Insurance Assistance Program can provide free counseling.

Small Benefits Can Make a Meaningful Difference

For retirees on a limited income, improving financial security doesn’t always require making major lifestyle changes. Sometimes it begins with discovering that assistance is available for expenses you’ve been struggling to pay.

Imagine qualifying for help with your Medicare premium, a discount on phone service, or assistance with an unusually high heating bill. The combined savings could make it easier to afford groceries, transportation, or other essentials.

Of course, not everyone qualifies, and assistance amounts vary widely. But there’s a big difference between learning that you aren’t eligible and never checking in the first place.

It’s also worth reviewing your finances periodically. I share several additional ideas in Small Changes That Can Save You Hundreds Every Year, including simple household habits that can reduce unnecessary spending.

Final Thoughts

Life can be challenging for retirees on a limited income, especially when essential expenses continue rising faster than their household budget can comfortably absorb. But there may be assistance programs available that make those challenges a little easier to manage.

Medicare Savings Programs, Extra Help, SNAP, utility assistance, property tax relief, housing programs, Lifeline, and Supplemental Security Income are all worth learning about if you or someone you love may qualify.

Not every program will apply to every situation, and eligibility requirements can change from year to year. That’s why checking current information directly with the appropriate agency is so important.

My biggest suggestion is simple: don’t automatically assume you won’t qualify. Make the phone call, ask the questions, and find out what resources may be available.

After working hard for decades, older Americans deserve to know about legitimate programs that can help them afford everyday necessities and enjoy greater financial stability.

What about you? Were you already familiar with these assistance programs, or did you discover something new? If you know someone who could benefit from this information, consider sharing it with them.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes. Eligibility limits, available funding, and program rules may change, particularly from one calendar year to the next. The financial figures included here reflect published 2026 information. Contact the appropriate agency for current requirements and individualized eligibility guidance.