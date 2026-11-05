8 Easy Slow Cooker Meals for Cold November Nights

Slow cooker meals are one of my favorite ways to make dinner easier when November rolls around and the evenings start getting chilly. There’s something wonderful about walking into the kitchen after a busy day and smelling a delicious homemade dinner that’s been cooking for hours.

And let’s face it, by the time the days get shorter and the temperatures start dropping, spending an hour standing over the stove isn’t always appealing. Sometimes you just want a warm, comforting meal without making a big production out of dinner.

That’s exactly why I love using my slow cooker. With a little preparation in the morning, you can have a hearty dinner waiting later in the day, often with enough leftovers for another meal.

Whether you’re cooking for two, feeding a family, or trying to stretch your grocery budget, these eight recipes offer plenty of variety. From old-fashioned beef stew to creamy chicken and potatoes, they’re perfect for those evenings when you want something warm and satisfying.

Why Slow Cooker Meals Are Perfect for November

November is one of those months when our schedules seem to get busier just as the days get shorter. Between preparing for Thanksgiving, shopping for the holidays, and handling everyday responsibilities, dinner can become one more thing to worry about.

One of the biggest advantages of slow cooker meals is convenience. Many recipes require only 10 to 20 minutes of preparation before everything goes into the cooker.

Another benefit is that slow cooking works particularly well with certain economical ingredients. Beef chuck, beans, potatoes, carrots, and other everyday foods can become delicious, hearty dinners without requiring expensive specialty ingredients.

And if you’re cooking for just yourself or your spouse, leftovers can make lunch or dinner the following day much easier.

For additional planning ideas, check out my How to Meal Prep for a Busy October Week. Many of those same strategies work beautifully throughout November.

1. Old-Fashioned Slow Cooker Beef Stew

Few dinners feel as comforting on a cold evening as a bowl of homemade beef stew. Tender chunks of beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions simmer together in a rich broth that tastes like something Grandma might have served.

Beef stew is one of those slow cooker meals that makes the house smell absolutely wonderful. And because everything cooks together, you don’t need to prepare several side dishes.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 7 to 8 hours on LOW

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 pounds beef chuck roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 medium potatoes, cut into chunks

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 medium onion, diced

3 cups low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water, optional

Instructions

Place the potatoes, carrots, celery, and onion in the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker. Add the beef cubes over the vegetables. In a bowl, combine the broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, thyme, rosemary, and pepper. Pour the mixture over the beef and vegetables. Cover and cook on LOW for 7 to 8 hours, until the beef is fork-tender and the vegetables are fully cooked. If you prefer thicker stew, stir in the cornstarch slurry during the final 20 to 30 minutes and cook on HIGH until thickened. Stir gently and serve warm.

Money-saving tip: Buy a whole chuck roast when it’s on sale and cut it into cubes yourself. It may cost less per pound than packages labeled specifically for stew.

Serving suggestion: Add a slice of crusty bread or a homemade biscuit for soaking up the delicious broth.

2. Creamy Slow Cooker Chicken and Potatoes

This is the kind of meal that feels like comfort food without requiring much effort. Tender chicken, soft potatoes, garlic, and a creamy sauce come together for a satisfying dinner.

It’s also one of the easiest slow cooker meals to customize. You can add carrots, mushrooms, or green beans depending on what you have in the refrigerator.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 to 6 hours on LOW

Servings: 4 to 5

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 1/2 pounds baby potatoes, halved

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups fresh baby spinach, optional

Instructions

Place the potatoes and onion in the slow cooker. Arrange the chicken thighs over the vegetables. Combine the broth, garlic, Italian seasoning, paprika, and pepper, then pour over the chicken. Cover and cook on LOW for approximately 5 to 6 hours, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken reaches at least 165°F. Transfer a little hot cooking liquid to a bowl and whisk it with the softened cream cheese until smooth. Stir the cream cheese mixture and Parmesan into the slow cooker. Add the spinach if using, cover, and cook on HIGH for another 10 to 15 minutes until wilted and heated through. Serve the chicken and potatoes with the creamy sauce spooned over the top.

Money-saving tip: Boneless chicken thighs are often more economical than chicken breasts and tend to stay tender during slow cooking.

3. Hearty Three-Bean Slow Cooker Chili

Chili is practically made for chilly November evenings. It’s filling, flavorful, and easy to customize depending on whether you prefer mild seasoning or a little extra heat.

And when you’re trying to save money on groceries, bean-based slow cooker meals can be especially useful. Beans add protein and fiber while helping stretch a smaller amount of meat into several servings.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 5 to 6 hours on LOW

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef or ground turkey

1 medium onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup low-sodium beef or vegetable broth

Instructions

Brown the ground meat in a skillet over medium heat until fully cooked, breaking it into crumbles. Drain any excess fat and transfer the meat to the slow cooker. Add the onion, bell pepper, beans, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and broth. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, paprika, and garlic powder. Cover and cook on LOW for 5 to 6 hours, until the vegetables are tender and the chili is bubbling hot. Stir, taste, and adjust seasonings before serving.

Serving suggestion: Top with shredded cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, or a spoonful of plain Greek yogurt. Cornbread is another wonderful addition.

Budget tip: Use canned beans for convenience, or properly cook dried beans separately before adding them. Dried kidney beans must be boiled thoroughly before slow cooking because insufficient cooking can leave harmful lectins.

If you enjoy chili, you might also like my Easy Delicious Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili, another cozy recipe that’s been a favorite in my kitchen.

4. Easy Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings is one of those old-fashioned comfort foods that never seems to lose its appeal. It’s warm, creamy, filling, and perfect for a cold evening when you want something that tastes homemade.

Traditional chicken and dumplings can require quite a bit of hands-on cooking, but this version uses refrigerated biscuit dough for a convenient shortcut.

Of all the slow cooker meals on this list, this one might remind you most of a Sunday dinner from childhood.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 to 6 hours on LOW, plus 45 to 60 minutes on HIGH

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 medium onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 can (16.3 ounces) refrigerated homestyle biscuits

1 cup frozen peas, optional

Instructions

Place the chicken, onion, carrots, and celery in the slow cooker. Whisk together the broth, condensed soup, poultry seasoning, garlic powder, and pepper. Pour the mixture over the chicken and vegetables. Cover and cook on LOW for 5 to 6 hours, until the chicken reaches 165°F and is tender. Remove the chicken, shred it with two forks, and return it to the cooker. Switch the slow cooker to HIGH and stir in the frozen peas if using. Cut each biscuit into six small pieces and arrange them over the hot filling, leaving some space between pieces. Cover and cook on HIGH for approximately 45 to 60 minutes, or until the biscuit pieces are fully cooked through. Avoid repeatedly lifting the lid. Check the center of several dumplings to ensure no raw dough remains before serving.

Helpful tip: Slow cookers vary considerably, and dumplings can take longer in some models. If the dough isn’t fully cooked, continue cooking and checking until done.

Money-saving tip: Use store-brand refrigerated biscuits and frozen vegetables to keep the ingredient cost manageable.

5. Slow Cooker Sausage, Potatoes, and Green Beans

Sometimes the best dinners are the simplest ones. This recipe combines smoky sausage, tender potatoes, and green beans for a hearty meal that requires very little preparation.

It’s a great option when you’re tired of complicated recipes with long ingredient lists. Everything goes into the cooker, and several hours later, dinner is ready.

Simple slow cooker meals like this are especially convenient for smaller households because you can easily adjust the quantities.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 to 5 hours on LOW

Servings: 4 to 5

Ingredients

14 ounces fully cooked smoked sausage, sliced into rounds

1 1/2 pounds baby red potatoes, halved

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

1 small onion, sliced

3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Place the potatoes and onion in the bottom of the slow cooker. Add the sliced sausage and green beans. Pour in the chicken broth and olive oil. Sprinkle with garlic powder, paprika, and pepper. Stir gently to distribute the seasonings. Cover and cook on LOW for 4 to 5 hours, until the potatoes are fork-tender and the meal is thoroughly hot. Stir before serving and spoon some of the flavorful cooking liquid over each portion.

Budget tip: Frozen green beans can be substituted for fresh, although their texture will be softer. Check the sausage package and choose a lower-sodium variety if that’s important for your household.

If you enjoy this combination of ingredients, try my Slow Cooker Sweet Potato and Sausage Recipe for another easy dinner with familiar flavors.

6. Tender Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is one of those meals that can feed a family, provide leftovers, and be used in several different ways throughout the week. And you don’t need an outdoor smoker or fancy barbecue equipment to make a delicious version at home.

Pork shoulder becomes tender during long, gentle cooking, making it ideal for shredding. Add your favorite barbecue sauce, and you’ve got a dinner that’s perfect for sandwiches, baked potatoes, or rice bowls.

Among slow cooker meals, this is one of my favorites for making multiple dinners from one main ingredient.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 to 10 hours on LOW

Servings: 8 to 10

Ingredients

3 pounds boneless pork shoulder roast, trimmed of excess fat

1 medium onion, sliced

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup barbecue sauce, plus additional sauce for serving

Instructions

Place the sliced onion in the bottom of the slow cooker. Set the pork shoulder on top of the onions. Combine the broth, vinegar, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, and pepper. Pour the mixture around and over the pork. Cover and cook on LOW for approximately 8 to 10 hours, until the pork is fully cooked and tender enough to shred easily. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and shred with two forks, discarding excess fat. Remove excess cooking liquid from the slow cooker, reserving a little to keep the meat moist. Return the shredded pork to the cooker and stir in the barbecue sauce. Heat until thoroughly hot, then serve.

Serving suggestion: Serve on toasted buns with coleslaw, or spoon over baked sweet potatoes for a different twist.

Money-saving tip: Pork shoulder is often more affordable than leaner cuts and works especially well for this cooking method. Freeze extra portions for future meals.

7. Slow Cooker Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup

Not every comforting dinner needs meat as the main ingredient. This creamy tomato tortellini soup is satisfying, flavorful, and surprisingly easy to prepare.

Cheese tortellini, tomatoes, spinach, and Italian seasonings create a cozy meal that tastes wonderful with garlic bread or a simple salad.

It’s one of those slow cooker meals that feels a little special even though most of the ingredients are inexpensive pantry or refrigerated staples.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 to 4 hours on LOW, plus 20 to 30 minutes on HIGH

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes

3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 small onion, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 package (18 to 20 ounces) refrigerated cheese tortellini

3 cups fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup heavy cream or half-and-half

Grated Parmesan cheese for serving, optional

Instructions

Add the crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, broth, onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, basil, and pepper to the slow cooker. Stir well, cover, and cook on LOW for 3 to 4 hours, until the onion is tender and the soup is hot. Switch the cooker to HIGH and stir in the refrigerated tortellini. Cover and cook for approximately 15 to 25 minutes, checking the pasta for tenderness and following package guidance. Stir in the spinach and cream. Cover and cook for another 5 minutes, until the spinach is wilted and the soup is thoroughly hot. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese if desired.

Helpful tip: Don’t add the tortellini at the beginning of the cooking process. Pasta can become overly soft when cooked for several hours.

Budget tip: Frozen spinach can replace fresh, but thaw and squeeze out excess moisture before adding it. Compare refrigerated tortellini prices and use whichever variety is on sale.

8. Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Bowls

If your family enjoys tacos, this recipe is an easy way to bring those familiar flavors to the dinner table without spending much time in the kitchen. Seasoned chicken, beans, corn, and tomatoes cook together into a filling that’s perfect for rice bowls or tortillas.

It’s also one of the most versatile slow cooker meals because everyone can customize their serving. Some people might prefer a bowl with rice, while others may want soft tortillas, lettuce, cheese, and salsa.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 to 6 hours on LOW

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 cup salsa

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Cooked rice or tortillas for serving

Optional toppings: shredded lettuce, cheese, avocado, cilantro, or plain Greek yogurt

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts in the slow cooker. Add the black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, salsa, taco seasoning, and broth. Cover and cook on LOW for approximately 4 to 6 hours, until the chicken reaches 165°F and shreds easily. Remove the chicken and shred with two forks. Return the chicken to the slow cooker and stir until coated with the sauce. Allow the mixture to heat through for another 5 to 10 minutes. Serve over freshly cooked rice or in warm tortillas with your favorite toppings.

Money-saving tip: Use store-brand beans, frozen corn, and whichever salsa is on sale. You can also stretch the filling with additional beans for more servings.

Leftover idea: Use extra chicken filling for quesadillas, loaded baked potatoes, or a taco salad the next day.

Quick Comparison of All Eight Recipes

When you’re planning dinners for the week, it helps to know how long each recipe needs in the slow cooker. Here’s a quick comparison to make choosing easier.

Recipe Approximate Cooking Time Servings Old-Fashioned Beef Stew 7 to 8 hours LOW 6 Creamy Chicken and Potatoes 5 to 6 hours LOW, plus finishing 4 to 5 Three-Bean Chili 5 to 6 hours LOW 6 to 8 Chicken and Dumplings 5 to 6 hours LOW, plus dumplings 6 Sausage, Potatoes, and Green Beans 4 to 5 hours LOW 4 to 5 BBQ Pulled Pork 8 to 10 hours LOW 8 to 10 Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup 3 to 4 hours LOW, plus pasta 6 Chicken Taco Bowls 4 to 6 hours LOW 6

Cooking times are estimates and will vary depending on the slow cooker, ingredient sizes, and how full the appliance is. Always confirm that meat and poultry are safely cooked rather than relying only on the clock.

How to Make Slow Cooker Meals More Budget-Friendly

One reason I appreciate slow cooker meals is that they can help stretch a grocery budget without making dinner feel like a compromise. You can prepare hearty recipes using beans, potatoes, vegetables, and economical cuts of meat.

Here are a few simple ways to keep costs down:

Choose less expensive cuts of meat. Beef chuck and pork shoulder often work well for long, moist cooking.

Beef chuck and pork shoulder often work well for long, moist cooking. Use frozen vegetables. They’re convenient, reduce preparation time, and may cost less than fresh produce.

They’re convenient, reduce preparation time, and may cost less than fresh produce. Compare store brands. Broth, canned tomatoes, beans, and seasonings don’t always need to be name-brand.

Broth, canned tomatoes, beans, and seasonings don’t always need to be name-brand. Stretch meat with beans. Chili and taco fillings are excellent examples.

Chili and taco fillings are excellent examples. Plan for leftovers. Cook once and enjoy another meal without starting from scratch.

Cook once and enjoy another meal without starting from scratch. Buy ingredients that work in several recipes. Onions, carrots, potatoes, and chicken broth are useful in many dishes.

Onions, carrots, potatoes, and chicken broth are useful in many dishes. Freeze extra portions promptly. This helps reduce waste and provides easy meals for another day.

If you’re looking for more economical dinner ideas, my article 7 Budget-Friendly Dinners Using Rotisserie Chicken has additional suggestions for getting more meals out of one grocery purchase.

Important Slow Cooker Food Safety Tips

Slow cookers are convenient, but it’s important to use them properly. The long cooking times and relatively low temperatures make following basic food safety practices especially important.

According to the USDA’s guidance on food safety for slow cookers, proper preparation, thawing, and cooking practices help keep slow-cooked meals safe.

Keep These Guidelines in Mind

Thaw frozen meat and poultry completely in the refrigerator before slow cooking.

Keep perishable ingredients refrigerated until you’re ready to begin cooking.

Use a slow cooker that’s an appropriate size for the recipe, generally keeping it between half and two-thirds full unless the manufacturer recommends otherwise.

Cut large pieces of meat into smaller portions when recommended for even cooking.

Use a food thermometer to confirm poultry reaches at least 165°F and other meats reach their appropriate safe temperatures.

Avoid repeatedly lifting the lid, since doing so releases heat and can extend cooking time.

Refrigerate leftovers within two hours, using shallow containers to cool them more quickly.

Reheat leftovers to 165°F using a stove, oven, or microwave rather than relying on a slow cooker to reheat them safely.

One especially important reminder: don’t place a frozen chicken breast or frozen roast directly into a slow cooker and assume the long cooking time will make it safe. Thaw it properly first.

Can You Make Slow Cooker Recipes for Just Two People?

Absolutely! In fact, I think slow cookers can be especially helpful when you’re cooking for two because they allow you to prepare dinner once and enjoy leftovers later.

The key is choosing the right appliance size and deciding how you’ll use the extra servings. A smaller slow cooker may work better for reduced recipes, while a larger one is useful when you’re intentionally preparing food for the freezer.

For example, a batch of chili can provide dinner tonight, lunch tomorrow, and a couple of portions to freeze. Pulled pork can become sandwiches one evening and baked potato toppings another.

When halving recipes, make sure your cooker isn’t underfilled, since that can affect cooking performance. Cooking times may also need adjustment, so check for doneness rather than simply cutting the time in half.

Frequently Asked Questions About Slow Cooker Cooking

What Are the Easiest Slow Cooker Meals for Beginners?

Chili, beef stew, chicken taco filling, and sausage with potatoes are excellent starting points. They use familiar ingredients and generally require very little hands-on preparation.

Is It Better to Cook on LOW or HIGH?

Both settings can work when a recipe and appliance instructions support them. LOW is often convenient for long cooking periods, while HIGH can be useful for shorter recipes or finishing ingredients such as pasta and dumplings.

Can I Put Raw Chicken in a Slow Cooker?

Yes, properly thawed raw chicken can be cooked in a slow cooker using an appropriate recipe. Check the thickest part with a food thermometer to ensure it reaches at least 165°F.

Can You Leave a Slow Cooker Running While You’re Away?

Slow cookers are designed for extended cooking, and many people use them while away from home. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions, keep the appliance on a stable heat-resistant surface, maintain clearance from flammable materials, and avoid damaged cords or outlets.

Do You Have to Brown Meat Before Slow Cooking?

Not always. Browning beef or pork can add flavor, and ground meat is best browned before adding it to many recipes. Whether browning is necessary depends on the dish and the preparation instructions.

Can I Freeze Leftover Slow Cooker Meals?

Many recipes freeze well, including chili, stew, pulled pork, and shredded chicken. Creamy sauces, potatoes, and pasta may change texture after freezing and reheating, so consider that when planning leftovers.

What Should I Serve With a Slow Cooker Dinner?

Simple sides work beautifully. Try a green salad, steamed vegetables, cornbread, whole-grain rolls, or fresh fruit, depending on the main dish.

Final Thoughts: Let Your Slow Cooker Make November Easier

Slow cooker meals are one of those simple kitchen conveniences that can make a busy week feel a little more manageable. There’s something comforting about knowing dinner is already underway while you’re handling everything else on your to-do list.

And during November, when the days are shorter and the evenings are cooler, a warm bowl of beef stew or homemade chicken and dumplings can feel especially inviting.

You don’t need expensive ingredients or complicated recipes to put a satisfying dinner on the table. Sometimes the best meals are made with ordinary foods we already have in the pantry, refrigerator, or freezer.

Whether you’re cooking for your family, preparing meals for two, or trying to spend less money on groceries, these eight recipes offer plenty of options for the colder weeks ahead.

So pull out that slow cooker, choose a recipe that sounds good, and enjoy the wonderful feeling of having dinner taken care of before the evening even begins.

After all, homemade comfort food doesn’t have to mean spending hours in the kitchen.

Now I’d love to hear from you! What are your favorite slow cooker meals to make when the weather turns cold? Do you love a classic pot roast, homemade chili, chicken and dumplings, or something completely different? Share your favorites in the comments. I’m always looking for new ideas!