9 Things Retirees Should Think Twice About Buying

There are certain things retirees should think twice about buying, especially when the money they’ve worked decades to save suddenly has to last for the rest of their lives. Retirement is supposed to be a time to enjoy yourself, not spend every day worrying about whether you can afford something.

But there’s a difference between spending money on things that genuinely improve your life and making purchases that create unnecessary financial pressure. And sometimes, the purchases that seem perfectly reasonable at first are the ones that end up costing far more than expected.

Think about it. When you’re working, there’s usually another paycheck coming. Once you retire, your income may come from Social Security, pensions, investments, savings, or a combination of those sources.

That doesn’t mean you should stop enjoying life or feel guilty every time you buy something nice. After all, you’ve worked hard for your money, and retirement should include some of the things you’ve been looking forward to.

However, understanding which purchases deserve a little extra consideration can help you protect your savings while still enjoying your retirement years.

Why Spending Decisions Matter More During Retirement

One reason retirees should think twice about buying certain things is that replacing money after retirement can be more difficult. A large unexpected expense might require withdrawing additional money from savings or investments, potentially affecting future financial security.

And retirement can last much longer than people expect. Someone retiring at 65 may need their money to support them for another twenty or thirty years, possibly longer.

During that time, everyday expenses can increase, healthcare needs may change, and unexpected home repairs or family emergencies can arise. That’s why maintaining some financial flexibility is so important.

I’ve written about this in 10 Expenses That Can Drain Your Retirement Savings Faster, including several costs that can quietly reduce a retirement nest egg.

Before making a major purchase, it’s worth considering not just whether you can afford it today, but whether it fits comfortably into your long-term plans.

1. An Expensive New Vehicle You Don’t Really Need

There’s something exciting about driving a brand-new vehicle off the dealership lot. Everything is clean, the technology is impressive, and you don’t have to wonder what the previous owner might have done to it.

But a new vehicle can also represent one of the largest purchases someone makes during retirement. Between the purchase price, insurance, taxes, financing, maintenance, and depreciation, the total cost can be substantial.

For someone who no longer commutes to work, buying an expensive vehicle may not always make financial sense. A reliable, comfortable car that meets your actual needs might provide just as much enjoyment for considerably less money.

And don’t forget that retirement may change how often you drive. Some retirees put fewer miles on their vehicles, while others travel more frequently to visit family or explore new places.

What to Consider Before Buying

Does your current vehicle still meet your needs?

Would a reliable used or certified pre-owned vehicle cost less?

How much will insurance and registration cost?

Are you comfortable taking on a monthly payment?

Would the purchase require a large retirement account withdrawal?

Does the vehicle have features that will remain useful as you age?

There’s nothing wrong with purchasing a new car if you’ve planned for it and can comfortably afford it. But it’s worth comparing the total ownership costs rather than making a decision based on the monthly payment alone.

2. A Timeshare or Expensive Vacation Club Membership

Of all the things retirees should think twice about buying, timeshares deserve special attention. They often sound appealing because retirement finally gives you the freedom to travel whenever you want.

Imagine having access to a beautiful resort every year, enjoying vacations without worrying about hotel reservations, and knowing that your future trips are already planned. That’s certainly an attractive sales pitch.

However, timeshares and vacation clubs can involve significant upfront costs, ongoing maintenance fees, booking restrictions, and complicated cancellation or resale arrangements.

And those annual fees may continue even during years when you don’t use the property.

The Federal Trade Commission explains the risks associated with timeshares and vacation clubs, including high-pressure sales tactics, recurring fees, and difficulties getting out of certain agreements.

What to Consider Instead

Compare the full cost with booking hotels or vacation rentals independently.

Calculate how often you would realistically use the membership.

Review annual maintenance fees and possible increases.

Understand booking limitations and cancellation policies.

Never sign a long-term agreement under pressure.

For many retirees, simply saving money throughout the year for vacations provides greater flexibility. You can visit different destinations, change plans when necessary, and avoid being tied to an expensive long-term commitment.

3. Extended Warranties on Every Major Purchase

Have you noticed how difficult it can be to buy an appliance or electronic device without being offered an extended warranty? Whether you’re purchasing a refrigerator, television, washing machine, or laptop, there’s often an opportunity to pay extra for additional protection.

Sometimes extended warranties can provide useful coverage. But they’re not automatically a good value, particularly when the manufacturer’s warranty, existing consumer protections, or certain credit card benefits already cover some problems.

Another issue is that extended service contracts frequently include exclusions, deductibles, claim limits, or restrictions on where repairs can be performed.

One of the reasons retirees should think twice about buying extended warranties is that the small additional charges can add up over time. Paying an extra $100 or $200 on several purchases may cost more than the repairs you’re trying to avoid.

Questions Worth Asking

What does the manufacturer’s warranty already cover?

Is the extended plan actually insurance or a service contract?

Are there deductibles or service fees?

Does it cover accidental damage or only mechanical failures?

Are replacement parts and labor included?

How difficult is it to file a claim?

Before purchasing extra protection, compare the cost of the plan with the likely repair or replacement expense. For inexpensive items, setting money aside for future repairs may be more practical.

4. A Larger Home Simply Because You Can Afford One

Some people dream of buying their forever home after retirement. Maybe they’ve always wanted a bigger kitchen, a beautiful backyard, or enough bedrooms for children and grandchildren to visit.

And if that dream fits your finances and lifestyle, there’s nothing wrong with pursuing it.

However, purchasing a larger home can bring expenses that aren’t always obvious during the excitement of house hunting. Property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, maintenance, landscaping, and repairs can all increase with a larger property.

There are also practical considerations. A two-story home with a large yard might be wonderful at 62 but more difficult to maintain at 82.

That’s why a larger house is among the things retirees should think twice about buying, particularly if the purchase would consume a substantial portion of their savings.

What to Consider Before Moving

Will the home be affordable to maintain long term?

Are bedrooms and essential living spaces accessible?

How much will property taxes and insurance cost?

Will the yard require paid maintenance?

Are healthcare services and family nearby?

What will moving, closing costs, and possible renovations add?

For some retirees, downsizing makes financial sense. For others, staying in their existing home is the better choice, especially when moving would create significant new expenses.

My article Expenses That Catch People Off Guard After Retirement explores why housing and other everyday costs can be surprisingly expensive after leaving the workforce.

5. Expensive Insurance Policies You Don’t Fully Understand

Insurance becomes an especially important financial topic during retirement. Health insurance, life insurance, long-term care coverage, and other products may all play a role in protecting your finances.

But not every policy is appropriate for every retiree, and some insurance products are complicated enough that it’s easy to misunderstand what you’re purchasing.

For example, someone might continue paying for a large life insurance policy even though their financial obligations have changed significantly. Another person might purchase a new policy without fully understanding exclusions, waiting periods, premium increases, or surrender charges.

That doesn’t mean retirees should cancel coverage simply to save money. Some policies provide valuable protection, and canceling or replacing them can have serious consequences.

Instead, expensive or unnecessary coverage belongs on the list of things retirees should think twice about buying without carefully reviewing the details.

Before Purchasing or Replacing Insurance

Identify the specific financial risk the policy is intended to cover.

Review existing coverage before buying something additional.

Understand premiums, deductibles, exclusions, and benefit limits.

Ask whether premiums can increase over time.

Review surrender charges and possible tax consequences.

Consider consulting an independent, appropriately licensed professional.

Insurance decisions should be based on your personal financial situation, health, family responsibilities, and existing resources. A product that works well for one retiree may be completely unsuitable for another.

6. Too Many Streaming Services and Monthly Subscriptions

Not every unnecessary purchase involves thousands of dollars. Sometimes the expenses that quietly eat into a retirement budget are the ones we barely notice.

Streaming services, subscription boxes, premium apps, cloud storage, magazine subscriptions, and automatic memberships can become surprisingly expensive when several are charged every month.

And because most renew automatically, it’s easy to forget you’re still paying for something you rarely use.

Let’s say you have six subscriptions averaging $15 each. That’s $90 per month, or $1,080 every year.

Over ten years, that would total $10,800 if the prices stayed the same. And that doesn’t account for the possibility of subscription fees increasing.

These recurring charges are among the things retirees should think twice about buying because they can gradually reduce the amount available for more meaningful activities.

How to Reduce Subscription Spending

Review bank and credit card statements for recurring charges.

Cancel services you haven’t used recently.

Rotate streaming subscriptions instead of keeping all of them year-round.

Check whether you already receive a service through another membership.

Compare annual and monthly pricing before committing.

Set reminders before free trials convert to paid plans.

There’s no need to eliminate entertainment you genuinely enjoy. But paying for several services you never use isn’t doing your retirement budget any favors.

7. Expensive Exercise Equipment That May Never Get Used

Retirement is a wonderful opportunity to focus on health, fitness, and staying active. Many people finally have more time for walking, strength training, swimming, and other activities they enjoy.

Unfortunately, enthusiasm can sometimes lead to expensive purchases before we’ve established a routine.

That treadmill that seemed like such a great idea might eventually become a very expensive place to hang clothes. And the exercise bike with all the fancy technology won’t do much good if it spends most of its time collecting dust.

I’m a big believer in staying active as we get older, especially when it comes to maintaining strength and independence. But I also believe you don’t need the most expensive equipment to get a good workout.

That’s why costly home gym systems are among the things retirees should think twice about buying until they’re certain the equipment fits their interests and abilities.

More Affordable Alternatives

Start with walking or other activities you already enjoy.

Use resistance bands or appropriately sized dumbbells.

Try a community fitness class before purchasing equipment.

Look into local senior center or recreation center programs.

Consider used equipment from a reputable seller.

Test larger machines before making a purchase.

If you consistently use a treadmill or stationary bike and it fits your budget, the investment may be worthwhile. The important thing is buying equipment you’ll actually use rather than equipment that simply looks impressive.

8. Expensive Gifts and Financial Help You Can’t Comfortably Afford

This one can be difficult because it involves the people we love most. Many retirees want to help their children and grandchildren, especially when younger family members are struggling with housing costs, education expenses, or unexpected bills.

And there’s something wonderful about being able to give a meaningful gift or help someone you love.

However, repeated financial assistance can become a problem when it requires withdrawing money intended for your own living expenses. The same applies to expensive holiday gifts, elaborate family vacations, and other generous purchases.

Among the things retirees should think twice about buying are gifts or financial commitments made primarily out of guilt, pressure, or a sense of obligation.

Remember that adult children may have decades to earn and save money, while retirees often have fewer opportunities to replace money that’s already been spent.

Ways to Give Without Overextending Yourself

Set a realistic annual gift budget.

Discuss financial boundaries with family members.

Consider helping with time or practical skills instead of money.

Plan holiday spending in advance.

Avoid borrowing money to purchase gifts.

Review large gifts with a financial or tax professional when appropriate.

You can be generous and still protect your financial security. Sometimes the most valuable things we give our families have very little to do with money.

I’ve also discussed the importance of preparing for future financial needs in 15 Things People Wish They Had Saved More Money For.

9. Impulse Purchases That Seem Like Great Deals

We’ve all done it. You see something advertised at an unbelievable price, and suddenly it feels like you have to buy it before the opportunity disappears.

Maybe it’s a kitchen appliance, a piece of furniture, a television, or something advertised during a limited-time sale. The discount looks so impressive that you begin focusing on how much you’re saving rather than how much you’re spending.

But here’s something worth remembering: saving 40 percent on something you don’t need still means spending money you might have preferred to keep.

Online shopping has made impulse purchases easier than ever. With saved payment information and one-click checkout, it’s possible to spend hundreds of dollars without giving the decision much thought.

That’s why unnecessary impulse purchases are among the things retirees should think twice about buying, even when the price seems irresistible.

Try the 48-Hour Rule

When you see a nonessential item you want, wait at least 48 hours before purchasing it. During that time, ask yourself whether you genuinely need it, where you’ll keep it, and how often you’ll use it.

If you still want it after two days and it fits comfortably within your budget, you can make the purchase with more confidence. If you’ve forgotten about it entirely, you’ve probably saved yourself some money.

For more examples, read my article 12 Purchases People Regret the Most. It’s a good reminder that an attractive price doesn’t automatically make something a worthwhile purchase.

How Much Can Small Spending Changes Really Save?

Sometimes we focus so much on major expenses that we overlook the smaller purchases happening throughout the month. While cutting a few subscriptions won’t solve every financial problem, those changes can create extra breathing room.

Here’s an example of what reducing certain expenses could look like. These are hypothetical amounts, not estimates of what every retiree spends.

Spending Change Monthly Savings Annual Savings Cancel two unused subscriptions $30 $360 Reduce impulse purchases $50 $600 Spend less on unused memberships $40 $480 Reduce unnecessary shopping $75 $900 Total $195 $2,340

That’s $2,340 in a year without necessarily giving up anything especially meaningful. Over five years, those savings would total $11,700 before accounting for changes in spending, inflation, or any investment returns.

Of course, everyone’s circumstances are different. But this example shows why reviewing everyday purchases can be worthwhile, especially when you’re living on a fixed or relatively predictable income.

Five Questions to Ask Before Making a Big Purchase in Retirement

Once you’ve retired, a simple decision-making process can help prevent financial regrets. Before making a substantial purchase, consider the following questions.

Do I really need this, or do I simply want it right now? There’s nothing wrong with buying things you want, but it’s helpful to recognize the difference. What is the total cost? Include taxes, insurance, maintenance, financing, subscriptions, and other ongoing expenses. Will I still value this purchase in five years? Think about whether it fits your long-term lifestyle. What will I give up to afford it? Consider whether the money could be more useful for travel, healthcare, emergencies, or another priority. Can I comfortably afford it without jeopardizing my financial plan? Major purchases may deserve a review with a qualified financial professional.

These questions aren’t meant to discourage you from spending. They’re intended to help you spend more confidently on things that genuinely improve your life.

What Retirees Shouldn’t Feel Guilty About Buying

After discussing things retirees should think twice about buying, I think it’s equally important to talk about purchases that can be genuinely worthwhile.

Retirement shouldn’t become a competition to see who can spend the least amount of money. You’ve worked hard, and there’s nothing wrong with enjoying the results of those years of effort.

Some purchases may offer meaningful benefits, particularly when they support health, safety, independence, or relationships.

Comfortable, supportive shoes: Especially if they help you remain active and comfortable.

Especially if they help you remain active and comfortable. Necessary healthcare: Preventive care, prescribed treatments, and appropriate medical equipment can be important investments.

Preventive care, prescribed treatments, and appropriate medical equipment can be important investments. Home safety improvements: Better lighting, secure handrails, and accessibility modifications may help you remain independent.

Better lighting, secure handrails, and accessibility modifications may help you remain independent. Meaningful experiences: Travel, family visits, hobbies, and activities can make retirement more fulfilling.

Travel, family visits, hobbies, and activities can make retirement more fulfilling. Reliable transportation: A dependable vehicle or alternative transportation service may be essential.

A dependable vehicle or alternative transportation service may be essential. Services that make life easier: Paying for help with physically demanding tasks may be worthwhile when appropriate.

The goal isn’t to eliminate spending. It’s to make sure your money supports the life you actually want to live.

Frequently Asked Questions About Retirement Spending

What Are the Biggest Purchases Retirees Should Avoid?

There isn’t one universal list because everyone’s financial situation is different. However, expensive vehicles, long-term vacation contracts, unnecessary insurance products, and major purchases requiring large withdrawals deserve careful consideration.

Should Retirees Avoid Buying New Cars?

Not necessarily. A new vehicle can be a reasonable purchase when it fits the budget and provides needed reliability, safety, or accessibility. Comparing total ownership costs and alternatives can help you decide.

Are Timeshares a Good Investment for Retirees?

Timeshares are generally better evaluated as vacation-use arrangements rather than financial investments. Ongoing fees, booking restrictions, and resale difficulties can make them unsuitable for some retirees.

How Much Should Retirees Spend on Entertainment?

There isn’t a fixed amount that works for everyone. Entertainment spending should reflect reliable income, essential expenses, savings, and long-term financial goals.

Should Retirees Pay Cash for Large Purchases?

It depends. Paying cash avoids financing interest, but withdrawing a large amount from investments or retirement accounts can create tax consequences and reduce liquidity. Compare the alternatives before deciding.

Is It Okay to Help Adult Children Financially During Retirement?

Yes, when you can afford to do so without undermining your own financial security. Setting a clear budget and discussing expectations can help prevent ongoing financial pressure.

What’s the Easiest Way to Reduce Unnecessary Retirement Spending?

Start by reviewing recurring charges, memberships, and purchases you rarely use or enjoy. Eliminating expenses that add little value is often less painful than cutting activities that make retirement meaningful.

Final Thoughts: Spend Wisely, but Don’t Forget to Enjoy Retirement

There are plenty of things retirees should think twice about buying, but that doesn’t mean retirement should be spent worrying about every dollar. The goal is to enjoy the freedom you’ve worked toward while protecting the resources that make that freedom possible.

Sometimes that means deciding against an expensive new vehicle, skipping an unnecessary warranty, or resisting a purchase that looked irresistible during a sale. Other times, it means confidently spending money on something that genuinely improves your quality of life.

And I think that’s an important distinction. Being financially responsible doesn’t mean being afraid to spend money. It means understanding your priorities and making choices that support them.

After all, what good is saving for retirement if you never allow yourself to enjoy any of it?

At the same time, there’s a certain peace of mind that comes from knowing you haven’t stretched your finances too far. Having money available for unexpected expenses, future healthcare needs, and the things that matter most can make retirement much less stressful.

So before your next major purchase, give yourself a little time to think it through. Consider the full cost, how often you’ll use it, and whether it fits the retirement lifestyle you want.

You might discover that some purchases are absolutely worth the money, while others are much easier to live without.

Now I’d love to hear from you! What purchases do you think retirees should think twice about buying? Have you ever bought something after retirement that you later regretted, or found something expensive that was worth every penny? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Disclaimer: This article provides general educational information and is not individualized financial, legal, tax, or insurance advice. Consider consulting a qualified professional before making major financial decisions.