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Palmer Square Park’s ‘Helping Hand’ Sculpture Removed — But Neighbors Hope To Bring It Back
By Ariel Parrella-Aureli,7 days ago
LOGAN SQUARE — For eight years, the big white hand sculpture seen at Palmer Square Park was a neighborhood symbol and became synonymous with the park’s identity. But last weekend, the “Helping Hand” sculpture was removed by artist Carrie Fischer, much to the dismay of neighbors. During the takedown, dozens of neighbors asked Fischer why she was removing the sculpture, she said.
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